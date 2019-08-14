British Transport Police Release Footage Of Woman Jailed For Nottingham Station Fire

14 August 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 14 August 2019, 11:54

The fire was started in January last year
The fire was started in January last year. Picture: PA

Gemma Peat admitted to starting a major fire in the ladies toilets at Nottingham station.

The British Transport Police have released footage of the woman jailed for arson over a fire at Nottingham station.

Gemma Peat admitted to starting the blaze in the women's toilets on 12 January 2018.

The fire caused £5.6 million of damage to the Grade II listed railway station. The fire spread to the station's link bridge, but defects in the building's construction stopped it going further.

It took more than 100 fire fighters over 27 hours to stop the blaze.

The court was told that Peat caused the fire when she accidentally setting light to a sanitary bin after entering the toilets to take crack cocaine and heroin.

The blaze was only discovered at 6:18 that morning when a worker went into the toilets to change the bins.

In Peat's sentencing, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC told Peat the fire "must have been smouldering as you left".

"You should have realised but you might not have done in your drugged-up state," he said.

"This fire was started recklessly, thoughtlessly but not deliberately. The prosecution accept you didn't intend to cause damage or harm."

"In fact, you weren't thinking anything except about taking drugs."

Peat, who has committed 108 other offences including shoplifting and possession of a knife, told police that other drug users were in the station at the time.

The prosecution argued that these were simply attempts to "deflect blame from her to others".

The court was also told that the station toilets had a foot of highly flammable polystyrene on the wall supporting it, and that builders had "cut corners" in its construction.

Judge Dickinson also stated that staff should have been quicker in raising the alarm.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Clacton-on-Sea: Teen siblings who got into difficulty in sea died of immersion and drowning
The former Chancellor has expressed his concerns about Boris Johnson's Brexit plans

Philip Hammond Says No Deal Brexit Would Be "A Betrayal"

Teenager tweets from smart fridge after mother confiscates her phone

Commuters face £100 hike in season tickets as latest fare rise confirmed

Facebook admits using contractors to listen to user recordings without their knowledge

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?