Moment Novak Djokovic told a group of British fans to 'shut up' as they tried to drown out his interview

Djokovic gestures to a noisy section of British fans in the crowd. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Asher McShane

Outspoken tennis star Novak Djokovic told a group of British fans to ‘shut up’ after leading Serbia to a 2-0 win in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

He accused the fans of ‘disrespect’ throughout the match as he beat Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4.

“The entire match, pretty much, [they showed] disrespect, but again, that’s something I kind of have to be prepared for,” he said.

“In the heat of the moment, you react too, and you, in a way, how can I say, show that you don’t allow this kind of behaviour.”

He was preparing to address the crowd after the match when a group of drummers took up their instruments during his interview.

Drama. 😮



🥁 The Team GB section was playing drums during Djokovic’s interview, after knocking Great Britain out of the Davis Cup:



Novak replied: "Learn how to respect players, learn how to respect people, you shut up, you be quiet." pic.twitter.com/SNNsCcxtSn — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) November 23, 2023

He started gesticulating and arguing with them.

“We’re going to have a good sleep tonight, keep going, keep going,” Djokovic said.

“Learn how to respect players…[ ]…No, you shut up. No, you be quiet.”

“I was trying to talk and they were purposely starting to play the drums so that I don’t talk and they were trying to annoy me the entire match.

“So, yeah, we had a little bit of a chat in the end.”

He had celebrated at the end of the first set by blowing a kiss to a British supporter heckling him.

Jack Draper was beaten 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (8-6) by Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening match of the best-of-three.

Norrie had to beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic for the first time in his career but the Serbian cruised to a 6-4 6-4 win.