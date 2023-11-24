James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Moment Novak Djokovic told a group of British fans to 'shut up' as they tried to drown out his interview
24 November 2023, 09:29
Outspoken tennis star Novak Djokovic told a group of British fans to ‘shut up’ after leading Serbia to a 2-0 win in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.
He accused the fans of ‘disrespect’ throughout the match as he beat Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4.
“The entire match, pretty much, [they showed] disrespect, but again, that’s something I kind of have to be prepared for,” he said.
“In the heat of the moment, you react too, and you, in a way, how can I say, show that you don’t allow this kind of behaviour.”
He was preparing to address the crowd after the match when a group of drummers took up their instruments during his interview.
He started gesticulating and arguing with them.
“We’re going to have a good sleep tonight, keep going, keep going,” Djokovic said.
“Learn how to respect players…[ ]…No, you shut up. No, you be quiet.”
“I was trying to talk and they were purposely starting to play the drums so that I don’t talk and they were trying to annoy me the entire match.
“So, yeah, we had a little bit of a chat in the end.”
He had celebrated at the end of the first set by blowing a kiss to a British supporter heckling him.
Jack Draper was beaten 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (8-6) by Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening match of the best-of-three.
Norrie had to beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic for the first time in his career but the Serbian cruised to a 6-4 6-4 win.