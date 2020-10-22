Number of Covid-19 patients dying in England highest since May

22 October 2020, 21:29 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 21:30

All figures refer to patients who died in hospitals in England and had tested positive for Covid-19
All figures refer to patients who died in hospitals in England and had tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The number of patients dying in England with Covid-19 has reached the highest level since the end of May, according to recent figures.

On Thursday, a further 189 people in the UK died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, taking the national death toll to 44,347.

This represents a slight decrease from the 191 registered on Wednesday.

But on 17 October, in England alone, there were 117 deaths recorded, according to NHS England.

This was the highest number for a single day since 29 May, when 117 deaths also took place.

The total for 17 October is likely to rise even higher, once post-mortem tests are completed for all the deaths that occurred on that date.

Of that day's tally, 45 were in the North West, with 10 recorded by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

A further 30 were in the North East and Yorkshire, while 25 were in the Midlands - including five for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

By contrast just seven of the deaths were in the South West, six in the East, and two in both London and the rest of South East.

At the peak of the first wave of coronavirus, 900 Covid-19 deaths occurred in hospitals in England on a single day on 8 April.

All figures refer to patients who died in hospitals in England and had tested positive for Covid-19, as of 4pm 21 October.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, opening a general debate on Covid-19 in the Commona, told MPs: "The fight is not over and the virus continues to spread, and cases and hospitalisations and tragically deaths are all rising.

"Yesterday we learned Liverpool hospital trust is now treating more Covid patients than at the peak in April.

"And across the UK, the number of deaths has doubled in under the fortnight.

"And yet, just as the situation we face is grave, so too is hope of a solution growing.

"And with every day my confidence in the ingenuity of science to bring resolution grows, but until that moment we must have resolve."

However, Mr Hancock also said deaths are normal for this time of year because deaths from other causes are lower.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 21,242 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the country to 810,467.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A bottle containing the drug remdesivir is shown by a health worker (Zsolt Czegledi/AP)

US approves remdesivir to help coronavirus-infected patients

Burnt out government buses at the Berger station near Ikeja, Lagos (AP)

Nigeria’s president addresses nation on unrest but ignores protesters’ deaths
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (Susan Walsh/AP)

Donald Trump to vote early in Florida on Saturday

Prince Andrew

Ghislaine Maxwell denies finding underage sexual partners for Prince Andrew
Smoke rises from the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos

Smoke rises from Nigerian prison amid unrest after anti-police protests
Disco and dance club operators stage a protest against government’s order for them to close in Rome

Europeans face more restrictions amid coronavirus surge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Rishi Sunak is to make a Commons statement later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Rishi Sunak's statement and what will he say?
Boris Johnson will speak at a press conference later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson’s press conference and what is he expected to say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale clashes with migrant rights campaigner over new immigration policy

Iain Dale clashes with migrant rights campaigner over new immigration policy
"10pm curfew is a big mistake and the PM knows it," top restauranteur tells LBC

"10pm curfew is a big mistake and the PM knows it," top restauranteur tells LBC
'I can't get any self-employed grants or anything,' freelancer tells LBC

'I get £36-a-month in Universal Credit,' struggling freelancer tells LBC
Ex-police chief: Covid tier system is 'extraordinarily complicated'

Ex-police chief: Covid tier system is 'extraordinarily complicated'
Jeremy Hunt: Government could 'look again' at bill to feed 1 million children

Jeremy Hunt: Government could 'look again' at motion to feed 1 million children
Nick held up a copy of the paper as he questioned the Minister

Police U turn: Scotland Yard withdraws guidance to pubs over asking for ID

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London