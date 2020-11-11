Breaking News

Nurse charged with murder over Cheshire hospital baby deaths

11 November 2020, 20:31 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 20:46

Lucy Letby worked at a Cheshire hospital
Lucy Letby worked at a Cheshire hospital. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A nurse has been charged with eight counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder in connection with an investigation into the deaths of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Lucy Letby, 30, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face the charges, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

Letby, of Arran Avenue in Hereford, was arrested for a third time on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the hospital, which began in 2017.

A force spokesman said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

"Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is facing eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder.

"The charges relate to the period of June 2015 to June 2016."

On Tuesday, police said parents of all the babies involved were being kept fully updated on developments and were supported by officers.

Letby was arrested by police in 2018 and 2019 but was bailed pending further inquiries.

Following her previous arrests, her home in the Blacon area of Chester was searched by police.

Detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the hospital in May 2017, initially looking at the deaths of 15 babies between June 2015 and June 2016.

The probe later widened to the deaths of 17 babies and 16 non-fatal collapses between March 2015 and July 2016.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The lower Manhattan skyline (John Walton/PA)

New York’s governor brings in strict measures to combat coronavirus
Hospitals in the North of England are now treating more Covid-19 than in April

Covid-19 patient numbers in Northern hospitals higher than at first wave peak
Donald Trump

Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day

Joe Biden

Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of US presidential vote in the state
Dan Sullivan meets a supporter

Battle for US Senate to run until January

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon-ravaged Philippines pummelled by new storm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

Covid: Which areas in England will get rapid turnaround mass testing support?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and who will ask Boris Johnson a question?
Rules around fishing in lockdown are revealed

Can you go fishing in lockdown?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC

Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC
Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

Sir Keir Starmer questioned the Prime Minister after a question from an LBC listener

Sir Keir highlights the plight of an LBC listener at Prime Minister's Questions
Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says

Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says
Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says

Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says
Ex-EasyJet chairman: Two-week quarantine period for arrivals doesn't work

Ex-EasyJet chairman: Two-week quarantine period for arrivals doesn't work

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London