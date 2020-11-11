Breaking News

Nurse charged with murder over Cheshire hospital baby deaths

Lucy Letby worked at a Cheshire hospital. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A nurse has been charged with eight counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder in connection with an investigation into the deaths of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Lucy Letby, 30, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face the charges, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

Letby, of Arran Avenue in Hereford, was arrested for a third time on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the hospital, which began in 2017.

A force spokesman said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

"Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is facing eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder.

"The charges relate to the period of June 2015 to June 2016."

On Tuesday, police said parents of all the babies involved were being kept fully updated on developments and were supported by officers.

Letby was arrested by police in 2018 and 2019 but was bailed pending further inquiries.

Following her previous arrests, her home in the Blacon area of Chester was searched by police.

Detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the hospital in May 2017, initially looking at the deaths of 15 babies between June 2015 and June 2016.

The probe later widened to the deaths of 17 babies and 16 non-fatal collapses between March 2015 and July 2016.