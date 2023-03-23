Nurse made homeless on Christmas Eve as estate agents wouldn't rent to her because she has kids wins landmark case

23 March 2023, 15:19 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 15:22

Lexy Levens was made homeless
Lexy Levens was made homeless. Picture: Lexy Levens/Shelter

By Kit Heren

A nurse who was left homeless because estate agents wouldn't rent a home to her because of her children has won a landmark case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lexi Levens, 33, and her family had to leave their home when they were handed a Section 21 no-fault eviction on Christmas Eve.

She soon discovered that no nurses and agents would rent a home to her because of her four children, despite the fact bother she and her husband passed affordability checks.

The couple had to register with their local council as homeless.

Neonatal nurse Ms Levens said that the discrimination that she and her family faced was “nothing short of distressing and humiliating”.

Lexy Levens with her children
Lexy Levens with her children. Picture: Lexy Levens/Shelter

She added: "The fact kids could be discriminated against is abhorrent and should never have been able to happen.

"I couldn’t believe this was happening to me, yet the more I talked about it, the more people came forward saying they’d experienced the same or knew someone who had."

She turned to Shelter, who took up the case against the estate agents with the property ombudsman.

The ombudsman found that blanket bans on renting to families go against equality rules because they disproportionately affect women.

Lexy Levens with her kids
Lexy Levens with her kids. Picture: Lexy Levens/Shelter

Ms Levens said: "My situation was nothing short of distressing and humiliating. Our children were being discriminated against and no one was listening or taking me seriously, so I went to Shelter, and they offered to help me challenge this with The Property Ombudsman.

“I’m so thrilled by the outcome of the challenge, this has never been about money for me, but about putting a stop to families like mine being treated unfairly.

"Sadly, there’s still no direct legislation holding landlords to account, which is why the government needs to bring forward the Renter’s Reform Bill which protects the rights of tenants and puts a stop to this type of discrimination, directly."

Rose Arnall, Solicitor at Shelter who supported Lexi and her family, said: “No one should be barred from finding a safe and stable home simply because they have children. Whether you can secure a home must not be based on a landlord or letting agent’s baseless prejudices about the ‘type’ of tenant you might be.

Lexy Levens
Lexy Levens. Picture: Lexy Levens/Shelter

“Thanks to Lexi’s hard work, letting agents can be crystal clear that blanket bans on renting to families are unacceptable. This is a great step forward in addressing the power imbalance which sees tenants hitting unfair barriers and being forced to jump through ridiculous hoops.”

Polly Neate, Chief Executive of Shelter, said: “The Property Ombudsman finding that blanket ‘no children’ policies are a breach of the Code of Practice is undeniably an important win for tenants, but there is still more to be done to weed out discrimination in private renting.

"The government’s Renters’ Reform Bill - which will make discrimination explicitly unlawful – is ready and waiting. The government needs to stop stalling and make it law once and for all.”

Read more: 'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year

Read more: ‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

Peter Habert, Director of Policy at The Property Ombudsman said: “Whilst rental properties are investments for landlords, they are homes for tenants.

"To be excluded from a significant portion of the homes available simply because you have children cannot be considered as treating consumers equally.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Trans women banned from female world athletics events over fears of a competitive advantage

A Ukrainian artillery vehicle fires on the front line

EU leaders endorse joint ammunition purchases for Ukraine

People wade through floodwaters caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi

Southern Africa counts ‘appalling’ toll of Cyclone Freddy

Cashman denies killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel

'I was not in a murder frame of mind': Man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel says he's 'wrongly blamed'

Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

The thug punching the man in the wheelchair

Shocking moment violent thug punches disabled man out of his wheelchair 'for running over his foot'

Volodymyr Zelensky awards a soldier in hospital in Donetsk region on Wednesday

Zelensky visits frontline areas ahead of counteroffensive ‘very soon’

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Basket of everyday shopping next to a stack of pound coins

What is the UK inflation rate and when will it come down?

A woman who thinks she's Madeleine McCann will get results by the end of the week

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann 'will get answers by the end of the week'

Slovak air force MiG-29s fly over an airport during an airshow in Malacky, Slovakia, last August

Slovakia delivers first four Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

France Pensions

Thousands join protests in French cities over Macron pension reform

Hand turning off bedside alarm clock

Are the clocks going forward this weekend? And why do they change?

TikTok has been booted off Parliamentary devices

Parliament bans TikTok from devices amid crackdown on popular app

Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear (r) and leaving Scottish Assembly for the final time

Emotional Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear in final speech as Scotland's First Minister

Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called tarawih during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Ramadan gets under way for hundreds of millions of Muslims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior doctors are set to go on strike again in April

Junior doctors announce second round of strikes, with walkouts on four more days in April

Aeroplanes, junior doctors and passport pictures of those going on strike in April

April strike dates: When are trains, passport staff and junior doctors striking this month?
Richard Bingley fell to pressure to resign after he ordered the felling of 110 trees in Plymouth city centre.

Plymouth council leader who ordered tree 'chainsaw massacre' quits amid backlash

The bakery chain and budget fashion store have announced the expansion of their partnership.

More Primark stores to get Greggs cafes: could your local shop be getting a sausage roll influx?
The Kia logo on a building

Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Dr James Ip has been suspended for six months

Anger as NHS children's doctor suspended for six months after using wife's TfL travel card to travel London for free
The man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence in February 2023

Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape questioned over new sex attack allegation
Authorities transport an escaped zebra in Seoul, South Korea

Emergency workers earn their stripes by catching escaped zebra

India’s opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at a court in Surat

Rahul Gandhi jailed for two years for Modi defamation in India

A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park

Shocking injuries of police horse savaged by dog in park - as it emerges horse's partner died at Notting Hill Carnival

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit