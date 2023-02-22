'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year

22 February 2023, 08:41 | Updated: 22 February 2023, 08:43

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A Government Minister has vowed to end homelessness amongst Armed Forces veterans this year.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer made the pledge while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"I tell you what, Nick, we are going to end Veterans' homelessness this year, through a project called Op Fortitude," explaining the project would end rough sleeping among military veterans.

Mr Mercer told Nick the number of homeless ex-forces personal was not as high as people think they are saying the issue is "manageable."

"There should not be any veterans involuntarily sleeping rough in this country by the end of this year, and you can hold me to that!"

Read more: Shamima Begum to find out if she will be allowed back in the UK

Read more: Former Sainsbury’s boss says UK shops have been ‘hurt horribly by Brexit’ as shelves lie empty with fruit and veg rationed

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs recently announced Op Fortitude, a single referral scheme for homeless veterans to access support and housing. Along with more than £8.5 million in funding for services in veterans-supported housing, the scheme will support ending veteran homelessness by the end of 2023.

The most recent rough sleeping figures for London, the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain), found 5% of the people counted on the streets of the English capital had an armed forces background.

But the government’s rough sleeping strategy, published in September 2022, revealed 6% of UK nationals who were street homeless served in the armed forces, according to the government’s national questionnaire on the subject.

Government estimates suggest there are 2.4 million veterans in the UK and reports suggest only a small minority of veterans become homeless.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change'

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change' in private rental sector

Caller said woman was 'absolutely right' to ask child to move on plane

'This is a rules based society': Caller slams 'entitled parent' who asked passenger to swap seats with her kid

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Exclusive
Britain's top cop spoke out about Nicola Bulley

'Time will tell' if Lancashire Police was right to release Nicola Bulley's problems, Britain's top cop says

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

Unison is prepared to send A&E and cancer ward nurses out on strike

Nurses in A&E and cancer wards can go on strike, head of one of Britain's biggest unions says in stark warning to Govt

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police

Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrair

Minister brands controversial Tory MP '30p Lee' a 'good thing for the Conservative Party'

Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Rachel Reeves wealth tax

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals she doesn't 'have any plans to introduce wealth taxes'
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Can we just bring back cottage hospitals!': Nick Ferrari calls for retro solution to NHS bed blocking
Nick Ferrari 04/12/22

'It would have been an utter waste of my time': Nick Ferrari ridicules Sunak's plan for pupils to study maths up to 18
Nick Ferrari LBC

Nurse who treated Nick Ferrari strongly disagrees with his NHS stance

The former RCN chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

NHS facing 'intolerable' pressures which have become 'major crisis' ex-nursing chief warns

Nick Ferrari

Best of 2022: Nick Ferrari's top moments of holding politicians to account

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

12 hours ago

CQ

Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Iain Dale 15/02/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/02 | Watch again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

£70,000 of clothes were stolen in the raid

Celeb fashion designer Claire Mischevani tells of terror after robbers steal £70,000 of clothes in raid
Shamima Begum is due to find out whether she has won an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship

Shamima Begum to find out if she will be allowed back in the UK

Russia first launched its Sarmat super-heavy, land-based intercontinental ballistic missile in April last year

Russia 'carried out test on Satan II ballistic missile' while Joe Biden was in Ukraine - but it failed
The Duchess of Sussex is said to have been left 'upset and overwhelmed' by the episode

'Boring and baseless': Harry and Meghan say they won't sue over mock depictions on South Park
The majority of child abuse images are viewed on social media

Paedophiles use virtual reality headsets to view child abuse images, police data shows

Supermarkets in the UK have been 'hurt horribly by Brexit' said the former boss of Sainsbury's

UK shops 'hurt horribly by Brexit,' says former Sainsbury's boss - as shelves lie empty with fruit and veg rationed
A pilot who continued to fly after his co-pilot suffered a cardiac arrest and died believed that he was playing a joke, a new safety report has revealed.

Pilot carried on flying after thinking co-pilot who suffered cardiac arrest and died was joking around
Students at Cambridge University have voted to back a transition to an entirely vegan menu across all its catering services.

Cambridge students vote for entirely vegan menu for catering services following campaign by XR offshoot
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick says Tory NI protocol row is 'dangerous and embrassing'

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/02 | Watch Again