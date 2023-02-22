Shamima Begum to find out if she will be allowed back in the UK

22 February 2023, 07:59

Shamima Begum is due to find out whether she has won an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship
Shamima Begum is due to find out whether she has won an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Shamima Begum will later find out if she's won an appeal over the decision to strip her of British citizenship.

She was 15 when she left east London for Islamic State-controlled Syria, and had her rights to the UK revoked in 2019. Her lawyers argue she's a victim of trafficking.

A Government minister said she “clearly represents a threat.”

The 23-year-old, who left Britain as a teenager to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) in February 2015, is due to find out on Wednesday whether she has won an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship.

Veterans' affairs minister Johnny Mercer, asked about whether Ms Begum should be allowed to return to the UK, said: "That's a decision for the Home Secretary and previous home secretaries.

Read more: 'Putin's lust for land and power will fail': Biden issues rallying cry to the West to stand by Ukraine

Read more: Russia 'carried out test on Satan II ballistic missile' while Joe Biden was in Ukraine - but it failed

"Certainly, Sajid Javid when he was home secretary made the decision to revoke her citizenship. That's a decision for them.

"Of course she clearly represents a threat. But there is a lot of information in that case that is not in the public domain.

"I don't think it is worth discussing it in public. I think those decisions are made in the courts and in the Home Office, and I'm sure they'll come to the right conclusion."

Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds by then-home secretary Sajid Javid shortly after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

She has been locked in a legal battle with the Government ever since. Mr Justice Jay is now due to give the decision on Wednesday morning.

At a previous hearing in February 2020, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was lawful as Ms Begum was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent” at the time of the decision.

However, her barristers said in November that the decision made Ms Begum “de facto stateless”, with no practical right to citizenship in Bangladesh, and Bangladeshi authorities stating they would not allow her into the country.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

£70,000 of clothes were stolen in the raid

Celeb fashion designer Claire Mischevani tells of terror after robbers steal £70,000 of clothes in raid

Investigators at the site where New Zealander Nicholas Peter Stacey was shot by robbers in Makati, Philippines

Manhunt launched in Philippines after New Zealand tourist shot dead in robbery

The sun rises behind the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the Opal gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Russia and West clash over probe into Nord Stream sabotage

Russia first launched its Sarmat super-heavy, land-based intercontinental ballistic missile in April last year

Russia 'carried out test on Satan II ballistic missile' while Joe Biden was in Ukraine - but it failed

Aneelah Afzali, director of the American Muslim Empowerment Network, voices her opinion during a public hearing in the Seattle City Council chambers

Seattle becomes first city outside South Asia to ban caste discrimination

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have been left 'upset and overwhelmed' by the episode

'Boring and baseless': Harry and Meghan say they won't sue over mock depictions on South Park

The majority of child abuse images are viewed on social media

Paedophiles use virtual reality headsets to view child abuse images, police data shows

Supermarkets in the UK have been 'hurt horribly by Brexit' said the former boss of Sainsbury's

UK shops 'hurt horribly by Brexit,' says former Sainsbury's boss - as shelves lie empty with fruit and veg rationed

A pilot who continued to fly after his co-pilot suffered a cardiac arrest and died believed that he was playing a joke, a new safety report has revealed.

Pilot carried on flying after thinking co-pilot who suffered cardiac arrest and died was joking around

Students at Cambridge University have voted to back a transition to an entirely vegan menu across all its catering services.

Cambridge students vote for entirely vegan menu for catering services following campaign by XR offshoot

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner Group owner condemns ‘treason’ of Russian military chiefs

Climate Cyclone Freddy

Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in Madagascar

Poland US Biden

US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’, Joe Biden tells crowd in Poland

JK Rowling claimed her "abusive" ex-husband hid the manuscript of her first Harry Potter novel in a bid to stop her from leaving him.

JK Rowling claims 'abusive' ex-husband 'kept Harry Potter manuscript hostage to stop her leaving'

The missing X Factor star was last spotted on CCTV leaving a bar in Barcelona.

Fresh hope in hunt for missing rugby star Levi Davis after text messages read two months after disappearance in Spain

Russia Putin

Putin suspends Russia’s participation in remaining major nuclear treaty with US

Latest News

See more Latest News

erlfgaerf

Ministry of Defence forced to pay £1.4bn to company responsible for faulty tanks

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the comedian reflected on his hit BBC show Harry & Paul - which saw him join forces with legendary comic Harry Enfield, as well as the acceptability of jokes from yesteryear.

Paul Whitehouse tells Andrew Marr 'you have to tread very carefully' where modern-day comedy is concerned
Influencer Andrew Tate has been ordered to spend another 30 days in prison by a Romanian court.

Andrew Tate ordered to spend another 30 days in detention after third extension

Russia Putin

Russia insists it will respect caps on nuclear weapons in treaty with US

The Royal College of Nursing will pause planned industrial action as it enters "intensive" negotiations with ministers over pay.

NHS nurses' strike paused as union enters 'intensive talks' with ministers over pay

US President Joe Biden vowed that Vladimir Putin's "craven lust for land and power will fail" in a fiery keynote address to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Putin's lust for land and power will fail': Biden issues rallying cry to the West to stand by Ukraine
Andrew Tate

Romanian court extends Andrew Tate’s detention for 30 more days

Russia Putin

Putin pulls Russia out of last nuclear arms pact in bitter address to the nation

Pope Francis

Pope intervenes again to restrict celebration of Latin Mass

Brazil Rains

Death toll from Brazil deluge hits 44 as search continues for missing dozens

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick says Tory NI protocol row is 'dangerous and embrassing'

Kate Forbes faces backlash

'Are we intolerant of people with religious beliefs?' Shelagh Fogarty asks as Kate Forbes faces backlash
Andrew Marr has said that Rishi Sunak's decision on the Northern Ireland Protocol will either "split his party" if he sides with the EU or infuriate the bloc if he sides with unionists.

Andrew Marr: Stuck Sunak will either infuriate EU or split party over Northern Ireland

James O'brien slams Tory MPs who have got everything they wanted and 'wrecked' it all

James O'Brien slams Tory MPs for 'compromising' Northern Ireland's prospects with Protocol Bill
Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change'

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change' in private rental sector

Caller said woman was 'absolutely right' to ask child to move on plane

'This is a rules based society': Caller slams 'entitled parent' who asked passenger to swap seats with her kid
Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Caller says UK needs to give Ukraine what it needs

Caller says the UK ‘should give Ukrainians what they need to finish the job’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit