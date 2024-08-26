Oasis to ‘announce four Wembley shows’ as iconic band seemingly confirm reunion

26 August 2024

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher
Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Oasis will reportedly announce four massive Wembley shows on Tuesday as the legendary rock band reunites for the first time in fifteen years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noel and Liam Gallagher have seemingly buried the hatchet after teasing a reunion announcement in a series of social media posts on Sunday.

The band's official social media account, as well as Liam and Noel's own accounts, posted a message on social media with the date 27.8.24 in the Britpop outfit's iconic font - with the time of 8am.

The same message was shown on big screens at a Blossoms gig in Manchester.

The clue tracks with rumours that the pair will announce that they are reforming for a major UK tour on Tuesday.

And now, one source claims the band is set to play a series of huge shows at London’s Wembley stadium.

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Getty

“Oasis’s comeback tour is going to be absolutely massive and next summer they’re going to be taking over the country,” a source reportedly told The Sun newspaper.

“They will announce four shows at Wembley Stadium today, along with a load more dates across the whole of the UK — including in Manchester which will be incredibly poignant for them.

“Live Nation and SJM have joined up on the project because it’s so enormous. In short, today there are going to be a ton of tickets available – Noel and Liam want everyone to have the chance to see them,” the source added.

Oasis split up in 2009, after a backstage fight in Paris between Liam and brother Noel, 57, led to the elder Gallagher leaving the band.

But after Noel's bitter £20m divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald last year, he became more amenable to a reunion which industry insiders say could net them £50m.

Industry sources also said that the pair are being lined up to headline Glastonbury Festival next summer as part of a mega-return for the once-warring brothers.

In the frosty exchanges over the year, Liam has called Noel a “sad little dwarf."

Noel quipped back: “I liked my Mum until she gave birth to Liam”.

Their relationship seemed to have thawed when each complimented the other during the recent release of the anniversary version of their hit debut album Definitely, Maybe.

“When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great,” said Noel of Liam.

