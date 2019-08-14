Shocking Objects Seized By Police In London This Week

A hunting knife seized by police in Brent last night. Picture: Met Taskforce TWITTER

LBC has investigated the shocking knives and offensive weapons seized in London this week, including a hunting knife, a machete and a loaded firearm.

The Met Violent Crime Taskforce seized a hunting knife and drugs last night from two males acting suspiciously in Brent.

TSG U22 on targeted patrols in @MPSBrent last night saw two males acting suspiciously on Craven Park Rd. Males searched and found to be in possession of drugs & this nasty weapon! Suspect also spat at officers, arrested for numerous offences! #knifefree #stopandsearch ^2161U pic.twitter.com/htLbkA6vbu — MetTaskforce (@MetTaskforce) August 14, 2019

In a Stop And Search operation, the force seized this large knife from someone in Newham.

The Met took this knife in Plaistow whilst patrolling past a 16th birthday party.

#TSG #U31 patrolling past a 16th birthday party ending in #Plaistow #Newham #E13. We broke up a fight that turned out to be a #robbery. 2 baddies chased & arrested (Don’t brother running! #fitness #cardio), 1 had this #knife. Why spoil a party by taking a knife? @MPSNewham ^3021 pic.twitter.com/6MdeXBtAM3 — MetTaskforce (@MetTaskforce) August 8, 2019

Operation Sceptre was set up by the Met in July 2015 with the aim of reducing knife crime.

The Met told LBC that between 31/07/19 and 08/08/19, the Violent Crime Taskforce seized 51 knives.

Since the Taskforce was created in April last year, they have recovered 1096 knives and 750 offensive weapons.

The Met's Specialist Firearms Command has also been working to seize dangerous objects this week, including a machete and a loaded firearm.

Two males used a machete to rob their victims' phones & cause them minor injuries in #Brent yesterday. The suspects made off but one of them was located by our @MPSBrent colleagues with the help of the public. #SCO19 then stopped and arrested him, recovering this machete & mask. pic.twitter.com/yOTQh7xLYW — MPS Firearms Command (@MPSFirearms) August 12, 2019

Great proactive team work yesterday, when our unarmed @MPSKensington colleagues spotted a suspicious male who discarded this loaded firearm before running off. #SCO19 officers, in company with a @MetTaskforce Trojan dog, located & detained the male a short while later. #TeamWork pic.twitter.com/ODQKNxiC6T — MPS Firearms Command (@MPSFirearms) August 10, 2019

Recent statistics showed that in London alone, knife crime figures have risen by 52% in the last three years.