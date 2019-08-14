Shocking Objects Seized By Police In London This Week

14 August 2019, 17:17 | Updated: 14 August 2019, 17:20

A hunting knife seized by police in Brent last night
A hunting knife seized by police in Brent last night. Picture: Met Taskforce TWITTER

LBC has investigated the shocking knives and offensive weapons seized in London this week, including a hunting knife, a machete and a loaded firearm.

The Met Violent Crime Taskforce seized a hunting knife and drugs last night from two males acting suspiciously in Brent.

In a Stop And Search operation, the force seized this large knife from someone in Newham.

 The Met took this knife in Plaistow whilst patrolling past a 16th birthday party.

Operation Sceptre was set up by the Met in July 2015 with the aim of reducing knife crime.

The Met told LBC that between 31/07/19 and 08/08/19, the Violent Crime Taskforce seized 51 knives.

Since the Taskforce was created in April last year, they have recovered 1096 knives and 750 offensive weapons.

The Met's Specialist Firearms Command has also been working to seize dangerous objects this week, including a machete and a loaded firearm.

Recent statistics showed that in London alone, knife crime figures have risen by 52% in the last three years.

