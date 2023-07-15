OceanGate TV series just 'offensive rumours', Titanic director James Cameron insists as he bats down reports

Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron swatted any suggestion he was linked to a film about the Titan sub. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Titanic director James Cameron swatted down reports he was developing a series about OceanGate submersible Titan as 'offensive rumours'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Canadian filmmaker was said to be 'first choice' to direct a project for a streaming network, with Matt Damon also attached, according to The Sun.

Within hours, Cameron swiftly rebutted the rumour, tweeting: "I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now.

"I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

Read more: OceanGate wipes all social media accounts after rumours James Cameron 'in talks' of making drama on sub tragedy

Read more: Original OceanGate sub on sale for $800k - as interview reveals CEO Stockton Rush hoped for deep sea mining operations

Five people died when the Titan submersible (pictured) suffered a catastrophic implosion. Picture: Alamy

A 'source' close to the rumoured project had told the newspaper: “He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on.

"Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money and resources dedicated to it.”

Five people were killed when the Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion during a voyage toward the wreckage of the Titanic.

Cameron quickly rebutted the 'offensive rumour' in a tweet. Picture: Social media

Cameron had said he was "struck by the similarity" between the OceanGate disaster and the Titanic itself.

He told CBS News: "I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result.

"For a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded to take place at the same exact site, with all the diving that's going on all around the world - I think it's just astonishing."