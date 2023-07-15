OceanGate TV series just 'offensive rumours', Titanic director James Cameron insists as he bats down reports

15 July 2023, 17:18 | Updated: 15 July 2023, 17:42

Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron swatted any suggestion he was linked to a film about the Titan sub
Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron swatted any suggestion he was linked to a film about the Titan sub. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Titanic director James Cameron swatted down reports he was developing a series about OceanGate submersible Titan as 'offensive rumours'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Canadian filmmaker was said to be 'first choice' to direct a project for a streaming network, with Matt Damon also attached, according to The Sun.

Within hours, Cameron swiftly rebutted the rumour, tweeting: "I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now.

"I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

Read more: OceanGate wipes all social media accounts after rumours James Cameron 'in talks' of making drama on sub tragedy

Read more: Original OceanGate sub on sale for $800k - as interview reveals CEO Stockton Rush hoped for deep sea mining operations

Five people died when the Titan submersible (pictured) suffered a catastrophic implosion
Five people died when the Titan submersible (pictured) suffered a catastrophic implosion. Picture: Alamy

A 'source' close to the rumoured project had told the newspaper: “He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on.

"Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money and resources dedicated to it.”

Five people were killed when the Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion during a voyage toward the wreckage of the Titanic.

Cameron quickly rebutted the 'offensive rumour' in a tweet
Cameron quickly rebutted the 'offensive rumour' in a tweet. Picture: Social media

Cameron had said he was "struck by the similarity" between the OceanGate disaster and the Titanic itself.

He told CBS News: "I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result.

"For a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded to take place at the same exact site, with all the diving that's going on all around the world - I think it's just astonishing."

Graphic explains how Titan submersible imploded

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Freestyle Libre 2 app has broken down for a number of Type 1 Diabetics in the country

Panic among diabetics after vital testing software breaks leaving thousands unable to test blood sugars

Tourists cool off in a public fountain at the Sforzesco Castle in Milan

Europe sizzles under heatwave – and it is only going to get hotter

Tunisian world number six Ons Jabeur fought back tears as she was consoled by the Princess of Wales

Princess of Wales consoles Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon final defeat to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM feeling ‘very good’ after being taken to hospital with ‘dehydration’

Ben Wallace failed to win support to become the next Nato Secretary-General as the US preferred to back a different candidate to lead the Alliance

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirms he's stepping down as an MP at next election

Russia Ukraine War

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine

South Korea Weather

Torrential rain in South Korea leaves at least 22 dead in landslides and floods

Brits will need their brollies this weekend as the Met Office issues six thunderstorm warnings across the UK

Typical! Brits set for six thunderstorm warnings and flash-flooding despite record breaking temperatures in Europe

Italy Air Transport Strike

Hundreds of flights across Italy cancelled as strike hits peak tourism season

Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court (l) and playing for Manchester City (r)

Ex-Man City star Benjamin Mendy counts heavy losses after selling possessions to fund defence against rape charge

A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher

Ukrainian forces shoot down 10 Russian drones in latest barrage

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are considering abolishing inheritance tax to help them win the next election

Sunak and Hunt mull scrapping inheritance tax to shore up Blue Wall as opening salvo for next general election

Disposable vapes should be banned from sale by the end of 2024, say a group of local authorities

'Inherently unsustainable': Disposable vapes should be banned by next year, council group says

South Korea Weather

Seven killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain hits South Korea

The Cerberus heatwave has seen temperatures soar to 45C in some parts of Europe

Europe hit by forest fires and tourists stretchered away as temperatures soar to 45C in heatwave - but worst yet to come

Long Island Serial Killings

Architect charged with killing three women in Long Island deaths probe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Rolfe Neill

Pulitzer-winning former publisher Rolfe Neill dies aged 90

A number of famous actors joined the picket line on Friday

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis among stars to join Hollywood picket line
Just Stop Oil protestors disrupted the Proms on Friday evening

Now Just Stop Oil disrupts the Proms: Protestors blast horns and set off confetti bombs to chorus of boos
France India

Modi and Macron agree on defence ties but stand apart on Ukraine

Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan

No police action to be taken over deaths of two teenagers on Bournemouth beach, cops say

Barclays is closing 14 more branches this year

Major UK bank to close down 14 more branches this year - is your local branch affected?

Rapper Killed Young Dolph

Two suspects in fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph to stand trial in March

There may be some time to wait before the sunshine returns to the UK

Exact date sunshine and hot temperatures will hit UK - as Brits brace for downpours and 50mph winds this weekend
Jesse Jackson Rainbow

Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organisation Rainbow PUSH

Major Hollywood actors are to strike as part of the industrial action.

US Oppenheimer red carpet premiere cancelled after star-studded cast walks out in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show

Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show
The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit