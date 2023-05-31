Shoe shop Office bans practice of only letting customers try on one at a time as cost of living crisis bites

31 May 2023, 14:45

Office has banned its stores from only letting customers try on one at a time
Office has banned its stores from only letting customers try on one at a time. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Office has banned the practice of only allowing customers to try on one shoe at a time after facing a backlash online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shoppers are facing extra security measures when buying food and clothing as stores try to stop an increase in thefts in a cost of living clampdown.

Desperate parents are understood to have even gone as far as to steal baby formula to keep their children fed and supermarkets have resorted to putting dummy jars of instant coffee on shelves to deter shoplifters.

Shoe stores are now the latest to introduce stricter rules across some of their stores.

An Office customer tweeted: "I tried shoes on in Office yesterday and they would only let me try on one shoe of each pair I was looking at, their policy now apparently - had similar feelings of bleakness."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The shoe shop said it is not its policy but there are a "few stores that periodically follow this procedure by exception".

"This is not our policy, and we have instructed all stores to immediately cease this practice," Office told Sky.

"At Office/Offspring we aim to provide our customers with a great shopping experience, whether in-store or online. We listen to our customer feedback and regularly review and adapt our policies accordingly.

"It is customer feedback that helps us to improve."

Read more: Dummy coffee jars appear on supermarket shelves in London during cost of living crisis

Read more: Fury as male Disneyland employee appears as Fairy Godmother’s apprentice at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

It comes after a Londoner shared a picture of her local Co-op selling jars of Kenco Smooth instant coffee and Nescafe Gold Blend.

The jars have been slapped with a label reading “This product is a dummy. Not for sale. Please ask a member of staff for help.”

The Kenco Smooth costs £10.50 for a 200g jar and the Nescafe Gold £9.35 for the same size.

The picture was posted online with the caption: “cost of living reaching new heights, my local co-op is now a grocery show room. also ft periodic tannoy announcements from mitie security that their cameras are watching you. bleak af.

"Lots of ppl obsessing over these prices.. I'd never pay a tenner for this either, but surely what's more alarming is the sudden need for this insane securitisation, a function of rising poverty."

As prices continue to soar, the government has started encouraging supermarkets to impose price caps on food staples.

Downing Street is understood to be drawing up proposals to advocate for charging the lowest possible amount for some basic products like bread and milk.

The opt-in scheme, modelled on a similar agreement in France, would allow supermarkets to select which items they would cap, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

But the move was ridiculed by opposition MPs on Sunday who compared the plans to pricing controls introduced in the 1970s.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Navalny

New court date for jailed opposition leader Navalny

Latvia Politics President Election

Latvian parliament elects foreign minister as new president

Poland Japan Looted Art

Priceless painting looted by Nazis returns to Poland from Japan

Senior Indian official fined £518 for draining reservoir to find phone he dropped while taking selfie

Senior Indian official fined £518 for draining reservoir to find phone he dropped while taking a selfie

Beth Mead, pictured here with Sabrina Wiegman at last year's Euros, as the World Cup squad was announced

England’s Women’s World Cup squad in full: Beth Mead out and Beth England in

A male Disneyland employee dressed as a 'Fairy Godmother's apprentice' has caused outrage

Fury as male Disneyland employee appears as Fairy Godmother’s apprentice at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

Ethnic Serbs gather in northern Kosovo town after clashes with Nato peacekeepers

Brough Lodge on the island of Fetlar is on sale but needs extensive renovations

Entire castle in Shetland goes on sale for £30,000 - but there’s a £12m catch

People socialising in Sweden

Sweden close to becoming first ‘smoke-free’ country in Europe

O'Garro, also known as Mizzy, was freed after allegedly breaching the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), with the teenager appearing to celebrate his new found freedom in a video shot outside HMP Thameside.

TikTok provocateur Mizzy trolls police in new vid and claims he got 'sucked in' to playing a character

Airline scales

New Zealand airline asks passengers to weigh in before flights

Police have released an e-fit image and CCTV still of the suspect

Woman wakes up to intruder who broke into her home in 'terrifying' attempted rape on quiet suburban street

Jovica Stanisic

UN court increases sentences for Serbs convicted of war crimes

Lina E

Woman jailed for five years over attacks on neo-Nazis in Germany

This photo provided by South Korea’s Defense Ministry, shows an object salvaged by South Korea’s military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea fol

North Korea fails attempt to launch first spy satellite into space

Buildings in Moscow were damaged by the Ukrainian drones. Inset, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin

UK officials now ‘legitimate military targets’ says Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tesla showroom

Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars

Heavy weather a the seaside

Typhoon Mawar losing strength as it heads toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands

Insiders said Holly, 42, had no intention of quitting after Phillip Schofield, 61, lied over his affair with a younger man.

Holly Willoughby 'plans to return to This Morning next week' in defiant move amid Phillip Schofield controversy
People are being urged to make use of their energy support vouchers before the deadline

People urged to cash in unused energy bill support vouchers worth £400

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'
Eco activists blocking up the A4 on Wednesday morning

Police drag eco-protesters off road after they try to block main route into west London in rush hour
Prof Stock's protest was disrupted by protesters

Trans rights protesters disrupting Kathleen Stock debate in Oxford offered 'welfare rooms' for 'quiet escape'
Canada wildfire

Wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast spurs evacuation of 16,000 people

Home Office and Border Force staff could go on strike over the government’s Rwanda plan

Tory fury as civil servants threaten strike as they ‘fear being forced to break the law’ over Rwanda policy
KFor soldiers

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo threaten to take over northern municipality

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita's take on civil service strikes over Rwanda

Sangita Myska isn't 'surprised' by threat of civil servant strike action, given 'unworkable' and 'unlawful' policies
James O'Brien ponders media silence over continued rail strikes

'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes
Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists
Lewis Goodall and teacher on vaping

Vaping has become an uncontrollable ‘epidemic’ in schools, reveals this teacher

Sangita and Boris

‘Never have I seen the government behave in this way!’: Sangita Myska infuriated by attitude towards Covid inquiry
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit