Old Bailey evacuated as 'explosions' heard near court and smoke billows from historic building

7 February 2024, 11:26 | Updated: 7 February 2024, 12:48

Smoke billowed out at the Old Bailey
Smoke billowed out at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain's most famous court has been evacuated after a series of "explosions" were heard nearby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Old Bailey lost power and those inside had to leave as smoke billowed out.

The court in central London handles some of England's biggest cases.

Defendants were taken out to a prison van.

"Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke coming from a building on Warwick Lane," the London Fire Brigade said.

"Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are responding to an incident involving an electrical substation on Warwick Lane near the Old Bailey. Traffic in the area is likely to be impacted as a result."

Journalists at the court said they heard a "series of explosions" from a building next door lasting about 10 minutes before smoke appeared.

A number of buildings in the area appeared to lose power, with witnesses speculating if the smoke had been caused by an electrical fault.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the side of a road for security ahead of the February 8 general elections in Karachi, Pakistan

Bombings at political offices kill 29 in Pakistan day before elections

Starmer slammed the PM for his transgender jibe at PMQs.

Keir Starmer slams Sunak for trans jibe at PMQs as mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey visits parliament

Prince William returned to royal duties

William returns to royal work as Charles and Kate rest - but Prince of Wales won't meet Harry

Fire and smoke rise out of an apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia attacks targets across Ukraine as EU’s top diplomat visits Kyiv

Lufthansa aircraft parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany

Germany’s Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as ground staff strike

King Charles and Prince Harry enjoyed a ‘warm’ catch-up

Harry and King Charles ‘won’t rule out another meeting’ after Prince flew across the Atlantic to see cancer-stricken father
Jennifer Crumbley shackled in court (l) and (bottom right) with son Ethan. Top right memorial at Oxford High School

Mother becomes first US parent to be convicted over their child's mass shooting

Lord Rose took aim at government quangos in the wake of the Post Office scandal

'They grow like multi-headed hydras': Asda chairman takes aim at government quangos after Post Office scandal

A screenshot from drone footage shows a pod of killer whales bobbing up and down in a small gap surrounded by drift ice in Rausu, Hokkaido, northern Japan

Pod of killer whales trapped in drift ice off northern Japan ‘escapes safely’

Glitter was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter loses parole bid to be freed from jail

Amber weather warnings have been issued for some parts of the UK

Exact date new amber weather warnings issued with nearly a foot of snow set to fall

Exclusive
Lord Stuart Rose speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Police 'not picking up the phone' to attend shoplifting 'endemic', Lord Stuart Rose tells LBC

California Storms

Los Angeles records more than 400 mudslides during violent storm

Navy personnel walk past overturned and charred cars in Chile

Hundreds still missing following wildfires in Chile

Soldiers carry a landslide victim as they arrive at Tagum City, Davao del Norte province, southern Philippines

Six dead and dozens missing as landslide hits village in Philippines

A BA plane at Heathrow (file image)

British Airways pilot wrongly activates emergency slide seconds before take-off in ‘£50,000’ blunder at Heathrow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Global is launching a new sports podcast The Sports Agents

Global announces new flagship podcast The Sports Agents hosted by Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman
What remain's of Captain tom's famiiy's spa (l) and what it used to look like (r). Inset Hannah Ingram-Moore

Only the rubble remains: Captain Tom's daughter's unauthorised spa demolished ahead of today's deadline
Dentists who set up practice in areas of England with poor access to NHS care will be offered a £20,000 bonus

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins stumped on exact figure for new dentists as ministers plan £20,000 ‘golden hello’
Scarlett Jenkinson (L) who killed Brianna Ghey, accessed torture content online

Raped, exploited and forced into dark web 'red rooms': A decade of modern slavery and failure laid bare
People Hasty Pudding Bening

Annette Bening honoured as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Christian Horner has denied the accusation against him

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner faces lawyer grilling amid claims allegation 'focuses on work culture'
Calocane was sent to a secure hospital for manslaughter

Nottingham triple killer can claim thousands in benefits every year after being sent to secure hospital instead of jail
Anastasia has been waiting three years for an operation

Just one in 350 patients treated on flagship scheme to cut NHS backlog, as mum left waiting three years for surgery
Election 2024 Haley

‘None of these candidates’ option wins Nevada Republican primary

Harry would have accepted a meeting with William, it has been claimed

Prince Harry 'would have gladly met with Prince William' but spends night 'in London hotel' instead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Prince Harry enjoyed a ‘warm’ catch-up

King Charles delayed helicopter to Sandringham for ‘warm’ 45-minute catch-up with Harry after cancer diagnosis
King Charles 'wants Prince Harry back in the fold'

Charles ‘desperate’ for 'regretful' Harry to come ‘back into the fold’ but William won’t allow it, royal author says
There are 'no plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry

'No plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry as brothers 'won't meet' after King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit