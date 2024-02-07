Old Bailey evacuated as 'explosions' heard near court and smoke billows from historic building

Smoke billowed out at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain's most famous court has been evacuated after a series of "explosions" were heard nearby.

The Old Bailey lost power and those inside had to leave as smoke billowed out.

The court in central London handles some of England's biggest cases.

Defendants were taken out to a prison van.

"Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke coming from a building on Warwick Lane," the London Fire Brigade said.

"Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are responding to an incident involving an electrical substation on Warwick Lane near the Old Bailey. Traffic in the area is likely to be impacted as a result."

Journalists at the court said they heard a "series of explosions" from a building next door lasting about 10 minutes before smoke appeared.

A number of buildings in the area appeared to lose power, with witnesses speculating if the smoke had been caused by an electrical fault.