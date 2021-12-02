James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election | Full list of candidates
2 December 2021, 10:08
You can find the full list of candidates for the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election here.
Following the passing of the James Brokenshire MP, his former constituents will vote in a by-election on Thursday 2 December. Polls open at 07:00 and close at 23:00.
The list of candidates is as follows:
- Elaine Frances Cheeseman, The English Democrats
- Daniel Francis, Labour Party
- Louie Thomas French, Conservative Party
- Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
- David Michael Kurten, Heritage Party
- John Edmund Poynton, UK Independence Party (UKIP)
- Simone Reynolds, Liberal Democrats
- Jonathan Scot Rooks, Green Party
- Richard James Sunley Tice, Reform UK
- Carol Margaret Valinejad, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Mad Mike Young, Official Monster Raving Loony Party