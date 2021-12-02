Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election | Full list of candidates

2 December 2021, 10:08

A by-election at the late James Brokenshire MP's constituency takes place on 2 December
A by-election at the late James Brokenshire MP's constituency takes place on 2 December. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

You can find the full list of candidates for the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election here.

Following the passing of the James Brokenshire MP, his former constituents will vote in a by-election on Thursday 2 December. Polls open at 07:00 and close at 23:00.

The list of candidates is as follows:

  • Elaine Frances Cheeseman, The English Democrats
  • Daniel Francis, Labour Party
  • Louie Thomas French, Conservative Party
  • Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
  • David Michael Kurten, Heritage Party
  • John Edmund Poynton, UK Independence Party (UKIP)
  • Simone Reynolds, Liberal Democrats
  • Jonathan Scot Rooks, Green Party
  • Richard James Sunley Tice, Reform UK
  • Carol Margaret Valinejad, Christian Peoples Alliance
  • Mad Mike Young, Official Monster Raving Loony Party

