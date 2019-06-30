Britain's Chief Brexit Negotiator Olly Robbins To Quit For New City Job

30 June 2019, 12:40 | Updated: 30 June 2019, 12:43

Olly Robbins
Olly Robbins. Picture: PA

Theresa May's Chief Brexit Negotiator is rumoured to be starting a new job in the City when the Conservative Party elects its new leader this summer.

Civil servant Olly Robbins is expected to resign his position after briefing Theresa May's replacement is confirmed.

The new Prime Minister will start work on July 25th, the day Parliament breaks for summer recess, and only weeks before the latest Brexit date at the end of October.

Mr Robbins, who was a key figure in bringing together the Prime Minister's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, jokingly asked counterparts if he could become an EU citizen.

It is believed he is considering a job in the City.

Asked about the rumoured resignation at a leadership hustings event, Jeremy Hunt said he "didn't agree" with the approach Mr Robbins made to negotiations, but added he worked "incredibly hard".

"I'm not going to say something about a civil servant who I know works incredibly hard, even though there are issues I disagree with him on," he said.

"But I do think now is a moment that we have to get this right, deliver a different deal and one that can actually get through Parliament."

More to follow...

