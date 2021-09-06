‘One has been shot, one was raped’: MP tells PM about fate of Afghans he tried to help

Chris Bryant criticised the PM's approach to dealing with Afghan cases. Picture: YouTube

By Emma Soteriou

Labour former minister Chris Bryant has warned that Afghans are being shot, raped and tortured while the government tries to deal with cases.

It comes as Mr Bryant pressed the government to have a single person to deal with all Afghan cases raised in connection with his constituency.

He told the Commons he has raised 143 cases of Afghans connected with his Rhondda constituency with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

He added: "Since I sent in those names, one of them has been shot, one has been raped and one has been tortured.

"So people are desperate to try and get the best result for these people."

In response, the Boris Johnson said: "I'm sure the whole House sympathises very much with what's happened to the individuals ha he describes in Afghanistan.

"We are doing our level best to help people as fast as we can."

He said Victoria Atkins was the point of contact as the minister for refugees and was, therefore, the single person in question.

It comes as the Prime Minister said the UK would do "everything possible" to help Afghans resettle, adding the obligation "lives on" to those who it has pledged to help leave.

He praised the "courage and ingenuity" of military during Kabul airlift, calling it "one of the most spectacular operations" since World War II.

Mr Johnson also failed to back Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as he faced criticism for his 'incompetence' in dealing with Afghanistan.