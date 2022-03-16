'One hostile regime to another' fury as PM turns to brutal Saudi regime for gas and oil

Mr Johnson will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

In a bid to "wean the west" off of Russian gas as Putin attacks the people of Ukraine, Boris Johnson is heading to Saudi Arabia, where 81 people were beheaded by the regime this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Battling the cost-of-living crisis being compounded by the West weaning itself off Russia's oil and gas, the Prime Minister is seeking to boost Gulf oil production to alleviate soaring prices.

He will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh days after the largest mass execution in the kingdom in modern history.

But critics have questioned the choice to particularly strengthen ties with the Saudi leader after he was implicated in the assassination of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Thousands of civilian deaths have also been linked to airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Ahead of his trip on Wednesday the Prime Minister declared Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates "key international partners" in efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy after the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson argued it is necessary to strengthen ties with the nations to tackle Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Russian forces take 400 patients and doctors hostage at Mariupol hospital

Read more: 'Saudi oil will boost living standards': Rees-Mogg defends PM's controversial visit

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mr Johnson said: "The brutal and unprovoked assault President Putin has unleashed on Ukraine will have far-reaching consequences for the world, well beyond Europe's borders.

"The UK is building an international coalition to deal with the new reality we face. The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin's addiction to oil and gas.

"Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilise global energy markets for the longer term."

Tory former minister Crispin Blunt urged Mr Johnson to make clear Britain's concerns to the crown prince, calling the executions a "new low for human rights" in the kingdom.

Conservative MPs and human rights watchdogs have been among those calling for the Prime Minister to question the nations on their track records, with Saudi Arabia executing 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups on Saturday.

Conservative MP Julian Lewis, who chairs Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, called on the Government to ensure that "in seeking to lessen our dependence upon one source of oil and gas, we do not end up creating a source dependency on another unreliable and sometimes hostile regime".

Whilst Foreign Secretary Liz Truss previously made a point in saying the crisis in Ukraine is a "wake-up call" for free nations as she seeks to reduce dependence on "authoritarian states".

Read more: Met cops sorry after black school girl 'traumatised' in 'racially motivated' strip search

Read more: Oxfordshire council bans meat and adopts vegan-only menu at meetings

Prince Mohammed bin Salman has largely been shunned by the West after US intelligence alleged he ordered the murder of Mr Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018, something the Saudi ruler denies.

Mr Johnson, who will be deputised at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, has argued he needs to "build the widest possible coalition" to address Mr Putin's invasion.

The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the importance of allies increasing the diplomatic and economic pressure on the Kremlin while mitigating the global fallout of the war.

During the trip, Downing Street expects Saudi Arabia's alfanar group will confirm £1 billion of investment in the Lighthouse Green Fuels Project in Teesside, trying to produce sustainable aviation fuel from waste.

It is hoped the project will create more than 700 jobs during construction, and around 240 full-time jobs once fully operational.

Mr Johnson, who will travel overnight before starting the trip in the UAE on Wednesday morning, will be joined by investment minister Lord Grimstone.

Read more: Russian state TV editor fined £200 after staging anti-war protest

Read more: HSBC to shut 69 UK branches - find out if yours will be affected

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Jacob Rees-Mogg came to the defence of the Prime Minister, stressing the UK needs to move away from Russian oil and gas.

The Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities said the controversial trip will have an effect on living standards in the UK as oil companies warn the price of fuel is creeping up to £3 per litre

Jacob Rees-Mogg told Andrew Marr: "Saudi Arabia sits on very large reserves that will have an effect through the oil price on the living standards of people not just in this country but globally."

The trip comes just days after Saudi Arabia executed 81 people and with Saudi Arabia still the subject of international outrage following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

But the MP pointed out that the UK has working relationships with countries across the globe who impose the death penalty including the US and China but said the UK Government is against the form of punishment.

Adding: "We have to deal with the world the way it is, not the way we would like it to be."