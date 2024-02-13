One person killed and five others injured in shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, are among those injured in the shooting. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York subway station during rush hour on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred following a dispute between two groups of teenagers, police have said.

It took place at around 4.38pm New York time at Mount Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx, according to police.

A 34-year-old man was killed in the shooting, while two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were among those injured.

Four of the five victims have 'serious injuries', police have said.

It is understood some of the victims were involved in the original dispute, while others were caught in crossfire as they waited to board the subway.

The shooting happened at around 4.38pm in the Bronx. Picture: Getty

"We don't believe this was a random shooting. We do not believe that this was an individual indiscriminately firing into a train or a train station," NYPD's chief of transit Michael Kemper said at a news conference.

"This incident today occurred as a result of two groups that started fighting while on a train."

Gunfire erupted when the subway pulled into the station.

"The doors opened up and at least one of the individuals in that group, or in the two groups, took out a gun and fired shots," he said.

"People started running off the train onto the platform and more shots were fired on the platform."

A hunt is continuing for at least one shooter, who fled the scene.

"The train was coming and there were two kids yelling," witness Efrain Feliciano, 61, told the Daily News.

"There were at least six shots."

New York City Police officers gather following a shooting at the Mount Eden Avenue subway station. Picture: Alamy

"I saw sparkles as the bullets hit the wall," Mr Feliciano said. "A woman was holding a child screaming."

Fear of violence on the subway system spiked after a string of incidents in recent years, but overall, crime in New York City has been plummeting since a surge at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of people shot citywide dropped 39% last year compared to 2022. Killings on the subway system also dropped last year, from 10 to five.