UK to be ‘safest place in the world to be online’ as Online Safety Bill to become law - but what does it mean?

19 September 2023, 21:17 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 21:20

The bill will become law after several delays over the years.
The bill will become law after several delays over the years. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The controversial Online Safety Bill passed its final parliamentary hurdle this week - but what does it mean and why has it faced opposition?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After years of delays, the Online Safety Bill was approved by peers on Tuesday meaning it will soon become law.

The bill has faced pushback since it was conceived in 2019, as critics have expressed concerns over how it may impact freedom of speech and privacy.

But now that it’s finally set to become law, here’s everything you need to know about the bill and what it means for online users.

The bill is now set to become law after it was passed on Tuesday.
The bill is now set to become law after it was passed on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

What does the bill do?

The bill has been hailed by the government as a piece of legislation that will make the UK “the safest place in the world to be online”.

Under the bill, companies such as Meta, Apple and Wikipedia will have to adhere to rules that strive to protect vulnerable online users from inappropriate and potentially dangerous content - such as material concerning self-harm.

It will also force adult websites to properly enforce age limits, hold platforms responsible for any illegal content, such as child sexual abuse images, and stop underage children from making social media accounts.

The bill will also making cyber-flashing and sharing ‘deepfake’ pornography new criminal offences.

Why is it controversial and who has opposed it?

One of the most controversial aspects of the newly passed bill is how it would affect encrypted messages on platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal.

The messaging services have threatened to refuse to comply with the bill, as it would force them to examine the contents of encrypted messages for illegal content.

Other critics have argued that the law means enforcement will fall on regulator Ofcom as well as tech firms, meaning they will have sole say over what can and cannot be said online.

Tech companies have also criticised the bill, as it means social media bosses who fail to comply with the bill’s endeavour to crackdown on illegal content, such as selling drugs and weapons, could face fines of billions of pounds of even jail.

Some Tory MPs have also previously criticised the bill for being too-far reaching, as they have expressed concerns that it threatens to impinge on freedom of speech online.

The bill has faced several delays since it was conceived.
The bill has faced several delays since it was conceived. Picture: Getty

Who has backed it?

The bill has been hailed by charities such as the NSPCC, the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and bereaved parents who feel harmful online content contributed to their child’s death.

Children’s charity the NSPCC said the law would mean an online safer world.

"We are absolutely delighted to see the Online Safety Bill being passed through parliament. It is a momentous day for children and will finally result in the ground-breaking protections they should expect online,” NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said.

The father of Molly Russell has also voiced his support for the bill after his daughter took her own life and a coroner ruled that online self-harm material contributed to her death.

How will it be enforced?

Media regulator Ofcom will be tasked with enforcing the bill.

Those who fail to comply with the bill could face fines of up to £18m or 10% of their annual global profits - whichever is more.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Belgium Kosovo Serbia

EU urges Serbia and Kosovo to respect pledges after meeting ends in acrimony

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Nigel strengthens as it moves over Atlantic

Argentina ESMA World Heritage Site

Argentina’s former detention site added to Unesco World Heritage list

The popular filling could help reduce the chances of developing the disease.

One of the UK’s favourite sandwich fillings ‘lowers risk of developing dementia’ - how often does it appear in your diet?
UN General Assembly

Russia is weaponising food, energy and children in war on Ukraine, says Zelensky

Israel Palestinians

Israel shuts down main crossing with Gaza after violence at border

FTX Bankman Fried Parents

FTX accuses Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents of syphoning millions from company

People Rihnna

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal second child is a boy named Riot Rose

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations today

'Evil cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'weaponising food, children and AI' in United Nations address

The ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars is expected to be pushed back from 2030 to 2035

Sunak insists UK remains committed to net zero by 2050 as he considers 'watering down' key climate pledges

Older Deaths Texas

Man accused in deaths of 22 elderly women in Texas killed in prison by cellmate

UN Colombia

Colombian leader warns UN humanity is making itself extinct

Biden

Biden urges world leaders to stand up to Russia over Ukraine

Exclusive
Lord Winston warned of the 'corrosive' effect of strikes in the NHS

'Lives will be lost': Labour peer Lord Winston warns of 'unnecessary grief' caused by doctors' strikes

Another heatwave is on the way

Exact date UK to bask in 'wall-to-wall sunshine' as September temperature record 'could be broken'

CORRECTION UN General Assembly

Polish president likens Russian invasion of Ukraine to Nazi occupation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Montenegro Bus Crash

Briton killed as bus plunges into ravine in Montenegro

Azerbaijan Armenia

‘Civilians killed’ as Azerbaijan fires on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner can be charged over sex offences in Portugal, German court rules

Child rape trial against Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner can go ahead, German court rules
The cost of housing migrants in hotels has hit £8m a day.

Home Office paying £8m a day on migrant hotels, accounts reveal - one day after Home Secretary said bill was £6m
Gillian Keegan

Some pupils 'prefer' portacabins over classrooms, says Education Secretary Gillian Keegan

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue at Disneyland California. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.

Disney to invest nearly £50 billion in theme parks and cruises over 10 years

Elon Musk is thought to be considering making people pay to use Twitter

A flat fee to post on X? No thanks Elon

Canada India Sikh Slain

India expels top Canadian diplomat in row over alleged role in Sikh’s shooting

APTOPIX Russia US Journalist

Moscow court declines to hear appeal by jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Missing Madeleine McCann

German court to hear sex offences case against Madeleine McCann suspect

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit