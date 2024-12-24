Shock as Only Fools and Horses musical's black cast members 'racially abused' by rowdy heckler in London show

24 December 2024, 06:22 | Updated: 24 December 2024, 08:34

Gloria Acquaah-Harrison was one of two black cast members who were racially abused
Gloria Acquaah-Harrison was one of two black cast members who were racially abused. Picture: Alamy/Only Fools and Horses: The Musical

By Kit Heren

Black cast members of Only Fools and Horses: The Musical were racially abused by a heckler in the audience in a recent performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bradley John and Gloria Acquaah-Harrison, who play lorry driver Denzil Tulser and Mrs Obooko, were singled out for abuse by the audience member on Friday night.

The "idiot" left the whole cast "visibly upset" but could not be found by security, according to reports.

Production bosses said they "expect respect on and off the stage" and would not tolerate abuse of any kind.

The shocking incident took place at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, where the show is on a three-week run guest-starring Vinnie Jones before going on a UK tour next year.

Describing the scene, a witness told the Sun: "It was a rowdy crowd on Friday night, with everyone in the Christmas spirit and pumped up for the show.

Gloria Acquaah-Harrison
Gloria Acquaah-Harrison. Picture: Only Fools and Horses: The Musical

“But this idiot spoiled parts of the performance for those in ear shot, it was totally unacceptable what was blurted out.

They added that "unfortunately security were unable to identify the culprit and eject them from the theatre.”

A source close to the production added: “The cast members were visibly upset, it’s not the sort of thing you would expect to receive in every day life, let alone on a stage.

“Fellow stars were upset too, they couldn’t believe what they were hearing and felt for the people targeted.

“It’s a warm and fun production, it’s totally unacceptable.”

Caroline Jay Ranger and Sir David Jason (C) pose with cast members backstage following the gala performance of "Only Fools and Horses: The Musical"
Caroline Jay Ranger and Sir David Jason (C) pose with cast members backstage following the gala performance of "Only Fools and Horses: The Musical". Picture: Getty

Production bosses said in a statement: "Here at Only Fools and Horses The Musical we always act with respect and kindness towards ourselves and others. We do expect our audiences to do the same.

“Any unkind comments, bullying, discrimination or any form of abuse towards our cast or company members will not be tolerated by the producers or theatres. We expect respect on and off stage.

“We are committed to working closely with the venue teams to ensure that our cast, company and audience embrace an environment of respect, inclusivity and safety.”

Denzil was a beloved character in the original TV series, with Mrs Obooko created specifically for the stage production.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s opposition party vows to impeach acting president

The explosion took place at around 8.25am local time (5.25 UK time) on Tuesday

At least 12 people killed in blast at explosives factory in Turkey

Nasa's Parker probe is passing within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface

Fastest spacecraft ever makes closest approach to the sun in bid to unlock secrets of the solar system

Sebastian Zapeta has been charged with murder after a woman was burned to death in the New York subway

Illegal migrant charged with burning woman to death in New York subway 'had been deported before'

British army soldiers are seen during an exercise near Tapa, Estonia on 20 May, 2023.

One fifth of British armed forces 'unfit to fight', Ministry of Defence admits

Syria's former president Bashar al-Assad (C) and his wife Asma al-Assad in 2023

'Don't let Assad's British wife return to UK', ministers urged, after she 'becomes unhappy with Moscow life'

California High Surf

Man’s death blamed on major storm pounding California’s central coast

Rust case

Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed Rust shooting case against Alec Baldwin

President Biden Speaks On The 30th Anniversary Of The Family And Medical Leave Act At The White House

Former US president Bill Clinton rushed to hospital with fever

BRITAIN-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT

Starmer looking towards 'better, brighter future for every person' in Christmas message amid turbulent year for UK

Bill Clinton speaks while sat in a chair

Ex-president Bill Clinton admitted to hospital after developing fever

Paul Hogan stands on the set of Crocodile Dundee

Huge Australian crocodile made famous by cameo role in Crocodile Dundee dies

A US ethics committee report's found Matt Gaetz paid women for sex - including a 17-year-old girl

Trump ally Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs while in office, ethics report finds

c

Southport rioter who took brick to head and crotch in viral video jailed for violent disorder

Subway Burning

Man faces murder charge over death of woman set on fire in New York subway train

Marcel Ciolacu casts a vote at the parliament in Bucharest

New pro-European coalition approved in Romania amid period of political turmoil

Latest News

See more Latest News

A lava lake erupting at the Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii

One of the world’s most active volcanoes begins erupting again

Palestinians look at home destroyed by an Israeli strike late Saturday in Deir al-Balah

Israeli air strikes on Gaza ‘kill at least 20 people’

Cadburys Dairy milk Chocolate Bar

Cadbury 'disappointed' after losing royal warrant after 170 years

Mark Moran, 23, and Daniel Livingstone, 25, who tried to smuggle £42 million worth of cocaine into the UK have been jailed

Two men who tried to smuggle £42m worth of cocaine into UK jailed

A close-up of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou speaking

New French government named after previous one collapsed in budget fight

f

Daughter of woman murdered by boyfriend speaks of 'heartache' not knowing where remains are - as police renew appeal
Matt Gaetz speaking at a podium

Ethics report accuses Matt Gaetz of ‘regularly’ paying for sex while in office

Gemma

Man appears in court accused of murder of 'wonderful' teacher stabbed to death in south London
A man has died and a toddler was left critically injured following a crash involving a car and two pedestrians near Barnsley

Man, 56, dies and toddler critically injured after car ploughs into wall after hitting pedestrians
Woman looking out of window on rainy day

'Dire consequences' for domestic violence charities due to funding cuts and rise to employers' NI contributions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah, Duchess of York shares her new book with LBC.

Duchess of York shares new book with LBC as she celebrates festive season

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News