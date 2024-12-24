Shock as Only Fools and Horses musical's black cast members 'racially abused' by rowdy heckler in London show

Gloria Acquaah-Harrison was one of two black cast members who were racially abused. Picture: Alamy/Only Fools and Horses: The Musical

By Kit Heren

Black cast members of Only Fools and Horses: The Musical were racially abused by a heckler in the audience in a recent performance.

Bradley John and Gloria Acquaah-Harrison, who play lorry driver Denzil Tulser and Mrs Obooko, were singled out for abuse by the audience member on Friday night.

The "idiot" left the whole cast "visibly upset" but could not be found by security, according to reports.

Production bosses said they "expect respect on and off the stage" and would not tolerate abuse of any kind.

The shocking incident took place at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, where the show is on a three-week run guest-starring Vinnie Jones before going on a UK tour next year.

Describing the scene, a witness told the Sun: "It was a rowdy crowd on Friday night, with everyone in the Christmas spirit and pumped up for the show.

Gloria Acquaah-Harrison. Picture: Only Fools and Horses: The Musical

“But this idiot spoiled parts of the performance for those in ear shot, it was totally unacceptable what was blurted out.

They added that "unfortunately security were unable to identify the culprit and eject them from the theatre.”

A source close to the production added: “The cast members were visibly upset, it’s not the sort of thing you would expect to receive in every day life, let alone on a stage.

“Fellow stars were upset too, they couldn’t believe what they were hearing and felt for the people targeted.

“It’s a warm and fun production, it’s totally unacceptable.”

Caroline Jay Ranger and Sir David Jason (C) pose with cast members backstage following the gala performance of "Only Fools and Horses: The Musical". Picture: Getty

Production bosses said in a statement: "Here at Only Fools and Horses The Musical we always act with respect and kindness towards ourselves and others. We do expect our audiences to do the same.

“Any unkind comments, bullying, discrimination or any form of abuse towards our cast or company members will not be tolerated by the producers or theatres. We expect respect on and off stage.

“We are committed to working closely with the venue teams to ensure that our cast, company and audience embrace an environment of respect, inclusivity and safety.”

Denzil was a beloved character in the original TV series, with Mrs Obooko created specifically for the stage production.