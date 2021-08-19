OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content from platform

19 August 2021, 23:01 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 23:16

Owners of subscription site OnlyFans have said they will ban sexually explicit content
Owners of subscription site OnlyFans have said they will ban sexually explicit content. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Subscription site OnlyFans will ban photos and videos showing "sexually explicit conduct" from 1 October "to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform".

The service, known for its adult content, said creators will still be allowed to upload some new posts, so long as they are consistent with its company policy.

OnlyFans' decision comes amid pressure from the London-based firm's banking partners and payment providers.

A statement from the company said: "Effective 1 October 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines."

Read more: Facebook and Instagram remove abusive comments directed at Lizzo

Read more: Tinder confirms plans for wider rollout of ID verification on dating app

It added: "Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy.

"These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.

"We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines."

The site, which has 130 million users and more than two million creators, said it "remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform".

Read more: Parents want online safety added to school curriculum, study shows

Read more: Hate speech prevalence on Facebook declining - policy enforcement report

OnlyFans, which was founded in 2016 by Essex businessman Tim Stokely and keeps 20 per cent of revenue generated by its creators, has grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

It allows people to connect with their fans by uploading content, often of a sexually explicit nature, and to charge their subscribers on a monthly basis or through tips.

The firm currently only allows public nudity photos and videos in jurisdictions where such displays are legal.

Other posts uploaded often include cooking and fitness videos or celebrities connecting with their fanbase.

In July, OnlyFans revealed in its first monthly transparency report that it had deactivated 15 accounts for hosting indecent images of children.

Latest News

See more Latest News

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Arrivals – New York

Britney Spears under investigation over alleged attack on staff
Geronimo the alpaca has been handed an extra 24 hours of life

Geronimo the alpaca handed 24-hour reprieve but still faces execution
Refugees in the UK have voiced their concern for friends and relatives stuck in Afghanistan.

'Absolutely terrifying': Afghan refugees arrive in UK after Taliban takeover
Several people have reportedly been killed amid disturbances in Afghanistan

'Several killed' as Afghans protest Taliban rule on Independence Day
Chicago police officers salute as the body of murdered Chicago police officer Ella French is carried into the St Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Officers stand to attention as murdered Chicago policewoman is laid to rest
Gurkha veteran Dhan Bahadur Garung protesting outside Downing Street

Gurkhas end hunger strike after UK Govt agrees to talks over pensions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', suggests Shadow Foreign Minister

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', shadow foreign minister suggests
Afghanistan: Govt 'using' refugee programme to 'cover destruction' of asylum system, says Refugee Action chief

'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London