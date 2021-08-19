OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content from platform

Owners of subscription site OnlyFans have said they will ban sexually explicit content. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Subscription site OnlyFans will ban photos and videos showing "sexually explicit conduct" from 1 October "to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform".

The service, known for its adult content, said creators will still be allowed to upload some new posts, so long as they are consistent with its company policy.

OnlyFans' decision comes amid pressure from the London-based firm's banking partners and payment providers.

A statement from the company said: "Effective 1 October 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines."

Full statement from OnlyFans: pic.twitter.com/oiDH8OAUZx — Dan Primack (@danprimack) August 19, 2021

It added: "Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy.

"These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.

"We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines."

The site, which has 130 million users and more than two million creators, said it "remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform".

OnlyFans restricting their content is one of the slimiest things ive seen a platform do. sex work is work and it was work that put onlyfans on the map and made it so successful.



This sucks for the platform and it sucks 1000x more for the creators that put so much into it. — ethan (@CrankGameplays) August 19, 2021

I don’t understand what Only Fans thinks people will look at on their app if they ban sex work. Tumblr banned pornography and killed the site. Payment processors trying to dictate morality is… ridiculous. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 19, 2021

Onlyfans bans sexual content, RIP LMAO



What's next? Is KFC going to ban chicken?



I should make the next Onlyfans. — Zack (@Asmongold) August 19, 2021

OnlyFans is SO GOOD because it allowed performers to make their own money on their own terms and not be subjected to a disgusting, exploitative industry. Very sad that more people could be pushed back into that as a result of their poor decision. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 19, 2021

OnlyFans, which was founded in 2016 by Essex businessman Tim Stokely and keeps 20 per cent of revenue generated by its creators, has grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

It allows people to connect with their fans by uploading content, often of a sexually explicit nature, and to charge their subscribers on a monthly basis or through tips.

The firm currently only allows public nudity photos and videos in jurisdictions where such displays are legal.

Other posts uploaded often include cooking and fitness videos or celebrities connecting with their fanbase.

In July, OnlyFans revealed in its first monthly transparency report that it had deactivated 15 accounts for hosting indecent images of children.