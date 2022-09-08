Operation London Bridge: What happens now the Queen has died?

8 September 2022

What is Operation London Bridge?
What is Operation London Bridge? Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Operation London Bridge has been triggered following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - what does it mean?





Her Majesty The Queen died on Thursday, aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

It means Operation London Bridge - a carefully crafted plan that has been in place since the 1960s - kicks into action.

What is Operation London Bridge?

It's the codename for the detailed set of plans following the Queen's death. These include preparations for the announcement of the Queen's death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.

The vague outline of plans have been understood for some time, but in a series of documents obtained by POLITICO last year, the security plan was outlined in full.

It details everything from how news of the monarch’s death will be shared to the public to how quickly Prince Charles will ascend the throne.

D-Day

In the hours after the Queen's death, known as 'D-Day, a “call cascade” will take place informing key figures.

The news will be broken by the Queen's private secretary, which is currently The Rt. Hon. Edward Young CVO, who took up the role on the 1st September 2017.

This will involve firstly informing the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who will be told that "London Bridge is down".

Next to be informed is the Cabinet Secretary - Britain’s highest-ranking civil servant - and a number of the most senior ministers and officials.

The royal household will then issue an “official notification” delivering the news to the public.

On the day of the Queen’s death, codenamed ‘D-Day’, the Prime Minister will also issue an address the nation.

Each following day leading up to the Queen's funeral will be referred to as “D-Day+1,” “D-Day+2” and so on.

When ministers and other senior civil servants are informed by email, flags across Whitehall will be lowered within 10 minutes. Parliament will adjourn (or be recalled) the same day, and the royal family's website will change to a simple black holding page announcing the monarch's death.

The UK parliament and the devolved legislatures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will adjourn.

The Ministry of Defence will arrange for gun salutes to take place at all saluting stations and a national minute’s silence will be announced.

The Prime Minister will then hold an audience with the new king, and at 6pm King Charles will deliver a broadcast to the nation.

At the same time, there will be a service of remembrance at St. Paul’s Cathedral in the heart of London. The Prime Minister and a small number of senior ministers will attend.

The service is planned to appear “spontaneous".

D-Day+1

At 10am on the day after The Queen’s death, the Accession Council — which includes senior government figures — will meet at St. James’ Palace to proclaim King Charles the new sovereign.

Hundreds of privy counselors, including the PM and senior ministers, will be asked to attend, with gentlemen expected to don morning dress or lounge suits with black or dark ties. No decorations are to be worn.

The proclamation will then be read at St. James’ Palace and the Royal Exchange in the City of London, confirming Charles as King.

Parliament will meet to agree on a message of condolence. All other parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days.

MPs will give tributes in the House of Commons.

At 3.30pm, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet will hold an audience with the new King.

D-Day+2

The Queen’s coffin will return to Buckingham Palace.

If the Queen dies at Sandringham, her residence in Norfolk, her body will be carried by royal train to St. Pancras station in London, where her coffin will be met by the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers.

If she dies at Balmoral in Scotland, 'Operation Unicorn' will be activated, meaning her body will be carried down to London by royal train if possible. Parliamentary business at Holyrood will also be suspended.

If not, 'Operation Overstudy' will be triggered, meaning the coffin will be transferred by plane. The Prime Minister and ministers will attend a reception to welcome the coffin.

Proclamations will be read in the devolved administrations. Tributes are likely to continue in parliament.

D-Day+3

King Charles will receive the motion of condolence at Westminster Hall. In the afternoon, he will embark on a tour of the UK, starting with a visit to the Scottish parliament and a service at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

D-Day+4

King Charles will travel to Northern Ireland, where he’ll receive another motion of condolence at Hillsborough Castle and attend a service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

A rehearsal will take place for 'Operation Lion', the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

D-Day+5

The procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster will take place along a ceremonial route through London. There will be a service in Westminster Hall following the coffin’s arrival.

D-Day+6 to D-Day+9

The Queen will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for three days, in an operation codenamed 'Feather'.

Her coffin will lie on a raised box known as a catafalque in the middle of Westminster Hall, which will be open to the public for 23 hours per day. Tickets will be issued for VIPs so they can have a time slot.

D-Day+6

A rehearsal will take place for the state funeral procession.

D-Day+7

King Charles will travel to Wales to receive another motion of condolence at the Welsh parliament and attend a service at Liandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

D-Day+10 - the Queen's funeral

The state funeral itself will be held at Westminster Abbey and there will be a two minutes’ silence across the nation at midday.

Processions will take place in London and Windsor.

A committal service will also take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and the Queen will be buried in the castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The day of the state funeral will be a “Day of National Mourning" and will effectively be a bank holiday - although it will not be named as such.

If the funeral falls on the weekend or an existing bank holiday, an extra bank holiday will not be granted. If the funeral falls on a weekday, the government does not plan to order employers to give employees the day off - it's understood that is a matter between employees and their staff.

