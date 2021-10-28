Breaking News

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

28 October 2021, 11:48 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 12:07

David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft
David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed, killing footballer Emiliano Sala, has been found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plane, carrying Sala, 28, and pilot Dave Ibbotson, 59, crashed north of Guernsey in January 2019.

The body of Sala was recovered from the seabed a month later.

Neither the body of Mr Ibbotson, nor the plane's wreckage, was ever found.

This story is being updated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Danyal Hussein who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year.

Teenager who murdered sisters in London park in 'pact with demon' jailed for life

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco

Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'

Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery

Extinction Rebellion activists block UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos

The US has granted a passport with an "X" gender recognition for a person who identifies as intersex

US issues first passport with 'X' gender after five-year legal battle

The company have now pulled the advert

Watch the banned John Lewis advert featuring dancing boy in dress

A British fishing trawler has been detained in France.

France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row

The Chancellor announced his Budget yesterday

Chancellor faces questions on Budget after insisting 'our plan is working'

Five men were arrested in Norwich.

Five arrested after four men found with stab wounds in Norwich

Meat and flights could be limited to tackle climate change

'Eat less meat and fly less': Stark climate warning from Vallance ahead of COP26

France warned it will block British vessels from some ports if the post-Brexit dispute was not resolved.

No10 vows to retaliate against France as Brexit fishing row heightens over sanctions

Northumbrian Water has admitted illegally dumping raw sewage in a stream in 2017.

Northumbrian Water admits illegally dumping raw sewage into stream

The campaign is against rising cases of spiking in nightclubs and bars - both in drinks and by injection.

Girls' Night In: Thousands boycott nightclubs in protest as spiking cases rise

Glasgow is hosting the COP26 climate change summit.

Analysis: a fortnight where the planet's fate will be decided

An investigation is still ongoing following the incident.

Alec Baldwin faces further questioning as police confirm bullet recovered from shooting

Scottish Ambulance Service has sent 10 crews to the scene of the crash.

Major emergency response after woman and three children struck by car in South Lanarkshire

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Andrew's lawyer has asked the US judge to keep a legal agreement from 2009, sealed.

Prince Andrew's lawyer asks US Judge to keep 2009 legal agreement sealed
Glasgow is facing a public health crisis ahead of COP26

Glasgow facing 'public health crisis' with bin workers due to strike during COP26
COP26 is advertising itself as a carbon neutral conference

How will COP26 be carbon neutral?

The stunt took place four days before COP26

Eco activist dressed as Boris burns boat outside COP26 venue in fossil fuel protest
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain in the north west of England.

Met Office warns of deadly flood risk as 'unbelievable' rain lashes parts of UK
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape following an alleged incident on Sunday evening.

Serving Met Police officer, 28, charged with rape

Josh Cavallo has come out as gay

Professional male footballer Josh Cavallo comes out as gay in world first
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to self-isolate

Sir Keir Starmer misses PMQs after testing positive for Covid
MP Sir David Amess died of “multiple stab wounds”

Sir David Amess died of 'multiple stab wounds' inquest hears

Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to announce a reduction in the taper rate for Universal Credit

Millions set for effective pay rise with Sunak's changes to Universal Credit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director
Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace
Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police