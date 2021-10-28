Breaking News

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed, killing footballer Emiliano Sala, has been found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

The plane, carrying Sala, 28, and pilot Dave Ibbotson, 59, crashed north of Guernsey in January 2019.

The body of Sala was recovered from the seabed a month later.

Neither the body of Mr Ibbotson, nor the plane's wreckage, was ever found.

This story is being updated.