Oscars 2021: Two women nominated for Best Director for first time in history
15 March 2021, 17:39
Two women have been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director for the first time in history.
Both Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman are up for the Best Directing gong, after the Academy has previously faced criticism for not nominating women.
They are only the sixth and seventh women to ever be nominated, and Zhao is the first Asian woman, while Fennell is the first British woman.
Only one woman has won the prize - Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.
Viola Davis, who has previously won a supporting actress prize for Fences, has also made history as the first Black woman to score two best actress nominations
She is nominated in the leading actress category for her role as a jazz singer in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
She has previously picked up a best actress nomination for her turn in The Help and a supporting nod for Doubt.
Her fourth nomination makes her the most-nominated black actress ever, as well as the only black woman with two best actress nominations.
Women also made history in the make-up and hairstyling category, as Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first black women to be recognised for their work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
For British talent, this year has been the most fruitful for British acting talent for nearly two decades.
A total of eight of the 20 acting nominations are for British performers, the highest proportion since 2002, when the figure was also eight out of 20.
Last year British performers accounted for just four of the 20 nominees.
The eight British acting nominees this year are: Riz Ahmed (best actor, Sound Of Metal); Sir Anthony Hopkins (best actor, The Father); Gary Oldman (best actor, Mank); Vanessa Kirby (best actress, Pieces Of A Woman); Carey Mulligan (best actress, Promising Young Woman); Sacha Baron Cohen (best supporting actor, The Trial Of The Chicago 7); Daniel Kaluuya (best supporting actor, Judas & The Black Messiah); and Olivia Colman (best supporting actress, The Father).
Full list of nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards:
Performance by an actor in a leading role:
Riz Ahmed in Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins in The Father
Gary Oldman in Mank
Steven Yeun in Minari
Performance by an actor in a supporting role:
Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night In Miami
Paul Raci in Sound Of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield in Judas And The Black Messiah
Performance by an actress in a leading role:
Viola Davis in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Performance by an actress in a supporting role:
Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman in The Father
Amanda Seyfried in Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari
Achievement in directing:
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - David Fincher
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Best motion picture of the year:
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best animated feature film of the year:
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Achievement in cinematography:
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of The World
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Achievement in film editing:
The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Frederic Thoraval
Sound Of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Achievement in costume design:
Emma - Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
Mank - Trish Summerville
Mulan - Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):
Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News Of The World - James Newton Howard
Soul - Walt Disney
Adapted screenplay:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami...
The White Tiger
Original screenplay:
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7