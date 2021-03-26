Over 1,000 people gather in latest 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol

26 March 2021, 17:12

Around 1,000 people marched in the centre of Bristol this afternoon
By Asher McShane

Over 1,000 people have gathered in the centre of Bristol in the latest protest against the Government Police and Crime Bill.

In the third protest this week against the controversial legislation that is proposed by the Government, a large crowd gathered at College Green in Bristol this afternoon where they could be heard chanting "our streets" before they began marching towards the city centre.

On Sunday around 3,000 protesters took part in similar action, before around 1,000 people demonstrated outside Bridewell Police Station in a protest that descended into violence.

Protesters head in the same direction this afternoon, towards Bridewell Police Station, the scene of Sunday's riot.

Avon and Somerset police tweeted urging people to stay away saying they will "take enforcement action if necessary."

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the disorder, which saw police officers injured, police vehicles set on fire and the windows of a police station smashed.

Protesters marched through the centre of Bristol from College Green
A senior police chief today warned violent protesters they will "face the full weight of the law" ahead of further expected demonstrations this evening and into the weekend.

National Police Chiefs' Council chairman Martin Hewitt said large gatherings are still illegal under current coronavirus regulations and warned of groups wanting to "hijack" legitimate protests.

Mr Hewitt said people came to the demonstration "intent on causing violence and causing damage", with those arrested coming from "literally all over the United Kingdom".

"I would ask people planning to protest this weekend to think carefully and consider whether joining a large gathering outside, in the midst of a pandemic, and potentially being near the scene of violence like we saw last weekend, is something that is safe for them as individuals to do," he told reporters.

"And let me really be clear that any person who is identified committing such acts of violence as we saw can expect to face the full weight of the law.

"You will have seen the number of images that Avon and Somerset Police have been putting out already, and they are working really hard with the Crown Prosecution Service as well.

"And these people will be brought to justice, and already some of those have been taken through the courts and brought to justice, and indeed one of those that has been imprisoned was someone that was already on bail for assaulting police officers."

The Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will see the police handed new powers to tackle demonstrations.

