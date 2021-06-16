Over-21s invited to book their Covid-19 jab

People over the age of 21 are now being invited to book their jabs. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Over-21s in England can now book their Covid-19 vaccine.

The NHS National Booking Service has opened up to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

On Tuesday the head of the health service said that it was expected that vaccination appointments would be opened up to all adults by the end of the week.

It means around one million people aged 21 and 22 are now eligible to book their Covid jab.

Thousands of text messages will be sent out today, inviting them to schedule appointments for both doses.

Sir Simon Stevens told the NHS Confederation conference on Tuesday that the NHS will "finish the job" of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the "greatest extent possible" over the next four weeks during the extension of lockdown.

The NHS said that from Wednesday it will contact 972,000 21- and 22-year-olds to invite them to book their vaccination.

This means only 18- to 20-year-olds are left to get the call.

Dr Emily Lawson, lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said: "The largest ever NHS vaccination campaign is in the home stretch of the first dose rollout.

"The vaccine is the most important step you can take to protect yourself, your friends and family so it's really important everybody in the latest eligible groups books themselves in to get their jab and plays their part in this huge national effort."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We're almost at the final hurdle of offering lifesaving jabs to all UK adults, with both vaccines providing the fullest possible protection against symptoms, serious illness and hospitalisation from this awful virus and moving us a step closer to beating this pandemic.

"I urge everyone aged 21 and over to get your vaccines booked in as soon as possible to not only secure this extra defence for yourself, but to protect your loved ones too."