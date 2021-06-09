Oxford: Boris Johnson backs opposition to removal of Queen portrait

9 June 2021, 16:02

Boris Johnson supports Gavin Williamson&squot;s branding of the move as "absurd"
Boris Johnson supports Gavin Williamson's branding of the move as "absurd". Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson has said he supports the Education Secretary’s criticism of Oxford University students who voted to remove a photo of the Queen from their common room, according to Downing Street.

A spokesperson from Number 10 has confirmed that the Prime Minister supports Gavin Williamson’s views on the removal of the photo, which he called "simply absurd".

The spokesperson said: "You have had the Education Secretary's words, which the PM supports."

Members of Magdalen College Middle Common Room (MCR), which is made up of graduate students, overwhelmingly voted to remove the portrait of the Queen from their common room.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Williamson tweeted: "Oxford University students removing a picture of the Queen is simply absurd.

"She is the Head of State and a symbol of what is best about the UK.

"During her long reign she has worked tirelessly to promote British values of tolerance, inclusivity and respect around the world."

Read more: Patients face postcode lottery for cancer treatment with trusts missing targets

Read more: Covid: Passengers on UK cruise ship banned from Scotland due to restrictions

He has since faced criticism from the University and College Union (UCU), which said the comments were a "distraction from the disastrous, systemic failings this Government has presided over in higher education".

General secretary Jo Grady said: "Williamson styles himself as a champion of free speech and academic freedom, but never misses an opportunity to attack staff and students who are merely exercising these rights.

"As university staff have already pointed out, this Government doesn't care about freedom of speech on campus, and its attempts to change the law should be seen as nothing other than a Trojan horse for policing what students and staff can and cannot do."

Barrister Dinah Rose, president of the college, said that staff had received "threatening messages" over the controversy.

She tweeted: "If you are one of the people currently sending obscene and threatening messages to the college staff, you might consider pausing, and asking yourself whether that is really the best way to show your respect for the Queen.

"Or whether she'd be more likely to support the traditions of free debate and democratic decision-making that we are keeping alive at Magdalen."

Read more: Ryanair and BA investigated for refusing refunds during pandemic

Read more: Covid: Govt contract for firm run by Cummings' friends was unlawful, High Court rules

In a series of tweets, she emphasised that the students are not representative of the college, but added: "Magdalen strongly supports free speech and political debate, and the MCR's right to autonomy.

"Maybe they'll vote to put it up again, maybe they won't.

"Meanwhile, the photo will be safely stored."

She concluded that being a student is about "exploring and debating ideas" and often about "provoking the older generation", adding: "Looks like that isn't so hard to do these days."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A hospital emplyee wearing protective gear as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, transports oxygen tanks, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

Coronavirus cases spike in Haiti with vaccines yet to be delivered
Over a million vaccine appointments were booked on Tuesday

Record number of vaccine bookings as over 25s offered jabs

The fashion retailer confirmed it would be closing stores when their leases were up.

Gap announces plans to close 19 stores in UK and Ireland

Visitors gather during a presentation visit of the Grand Palais Ephemere, with the Eiffel Tower seen outside (Francois Mori/AP)

France further relaxes restrictions as Covid threat recedes

Mr Biden can use Air Force One and the Beast to get around

Air Force One and the Beast: How Joe Biden can travel during UK trip
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have been fined £22m between them

European Super League: 'Big six' rebel football clubs to pay £22m to Premier League

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
Nick told a personal story related to the college

Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University
Andy Burnham was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andy Burnham criticises Oxford students for 'divisive' plans to remove portrait of Queen
'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London