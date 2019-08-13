Paddington Bear Features On New 50p Coins

13 August 2019, 15:14

New 50p coins featuring Paddington Bear have entered circulation.
New 50p coins featuring Paddington Bear have entered circulation. Picture: THE ROYAL MINT

Two new coins featuring Paddington Bear at the Tower of London and St Paul's Cathedral have been released by The Royal Mint.

The first "Paddington at the Tower" coins were entering circulation from Tuesday - filling the tills at the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, South Wales.

The Royal Mint says the first of the 50p designs will enter general circulation in the coming weeks.

The new designs from the Royal Mint follow the release of coins in 2018 to mark the 60th anniversary of Paddington Bear, who was first created in 1958 by Michael Bond.

One coin has the bear lifting his hat outside St Paul's Cathedral
One coin has the bear lifting his hat outside St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: THE ROYAL MINT

Nicola Howell, director of consumer coin at the Royal Mint, said: "Following the huge popularity of the coins featuring the much-loved bear last year, we thought it was only right that Paddington continued his adventures around London on UK coinage.

"Paddington Bear is a massive part of British popular culture and is a favourite amongst fans of all ages, who we're sure will be looking out for him in their change, the first of which will go into tills in the Royal Mint Experience."

One coin sees Paddington outside the Tower of London
One coin sees Paddington outside the Tower of London. Picture: THE ROYAL MINT

The new Paddington at the Tower coins have also gone on sale on the Royal Mint's website.

Prices include £10 for a "mint condition" brilliant uncirculated finish coin and £850 for a gold coin.

Paddington Bear is a classic character from children's literature who often innocently gets into trouble.

The friendly bear from Peru was discovered by the (human) Brown family who adopted him and gave him his full name of "Paddington Bear".

People have expressed their enthusiasm for the new 50p coins on social media.

