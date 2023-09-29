Suicide bomber kills at least 53 and injures dozen more in blast at religious celebration in Pakistan

The blast has killed at least 53 people. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A suicide bomber has killed at least 53 people in an attack at a religious ceremony in Pakistan.

The bombing, which also injured dozens, took place near a mosque in the Balochistan province, a tense region of south-west Pakistan.

A senior police officer was among those killed in the blast, government administrator Atta Ullah said.

The injured, some of whom were seriously hurt, were taken to a nearby hospital.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place ahead of a religious procession to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

"The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the deputy superintendent of police," said Munir Ahmed, the deputy inspector general of police.

Interior minister Sarfraz Bugti said the attack was a "very heinous act".

A boy receives treatment after the blast. Picture: Alamy

The bombing comes after several attacks in the west of the country, ahead of elections to be held in January next year.

Victims being shifted to hospital. Picture: Alamy

A suicide bombing killed over 40 people in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at a political meeting in the north-west of the country.

Balochistan, which is at a border with Afghanistan and Iran, has been subjected to unrest and insurgency by regional nationalists for over 20 years.

The province covers more than 40% of Pakistan's total area.