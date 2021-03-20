Breaking News

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 days after getting jab

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home, the country's health minister has confirmed.

Minister Faisal Sultan confirmed the news in a tweet this morning, writing online: "PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home."

Mr Khan was pictured receiving his coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. He was given the Chinese manufactured Sinopharm jab, it is understood.

Mr Khan, 68, received his COVID-19 jab in Islamabad, Health minister Mr Sultan confirmed in the week.

Pakistan is currently seeing a sharp rise in the Covid-19 infections.

On Thursday, the same day as the Prime Minister was vaccinated, the country recorded 3,495 positive cases and deaths rose by 61 to a total of 13,717.

Pakistan launched its national vaccination programme in early February after receiving shipments of the Chinese government-donated Sinopharm vaccines.

Frontline healthcare workers were given priority for receiving the jab.