Breaking News

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 days after getting jab

20 March 2021, 09:57 | Updated: 20 March 2021, 10:20

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home, the country's health minister has confirmed.

Minister Faisal Sultan confirmed the news in a tweet this morning, writing online: "PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home."

Mr Khan was pictured receiving his coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. He was given the Chinese manufactured Sinopharm jab, it is understood.

Mr Khan, 68, received his COVID-19 jab in Islamabad, Health minister Mr Sultan confirmed in the week.

Pakistan is currently seeing a sharp rise in the Covid-19 infections.

On Thursday, the same day as the Prime Minister was vaccinated, the country recorded 3,495 positive cases and deaths rose by 61 to a total of 13,717.

Pakistan launched its national vaccination programme in early February after receiving shipments of the Chinese government-donated Sinopharm vaccines.

Frontline healthcare workers were given priority for receiving the jab. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Imran Khan

Pakistani PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

People gather in front of a ticket gate at a station as train services are suspended following the earthquake.

Tsunami warning issued as 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
Tokyo

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake felt in Japanese capital

Ursula von der Leyen

EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban

Ashraf Ghani

Afghan president’s cabinet move angers ruling partner

AAn eruption, centre right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in south-western Iceland on Friday

Long-dormant volcano comes to life in south-western Iceland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid-19 third wave 'inevitable' in the UK, warns epidemiologist

Covid-19 third wave 'inevitable' in the UK, warns epidemiologist
Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
Nick was outraged over the incident

Nick Ferrari reacts to pensioner warned by police over cuppa with friend
The Culture Secretary was saved from Nick's questions

Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London