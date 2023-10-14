Exclusive

Palestine supporters' marches will take place in London every week 'for weeks or months' group chief says

14 October 2023, 16:14 | Updated: 14 October 2023, 16:17

Ben Jamal
Ben Jamal. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

The head of a group that organised a huge march in support of Palestine in London on Saturday has told LBC that protests could take place in London every week for months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of Palestine supporters gathered to march through the capital and cities across the UK as Israel prepared to launch a ground invasion of Gaza.

Israel has already carried out a series of localised raids in Gaza, and air strikes have levelled entire city blocks. Gaza has been sealed off from food, water and medical supplies - all under a virtual total power blackout. More than a million civilians have been trying to flee.

It comes a week after Hamas attacked Israel, killing hundreds of civilians, last Saturday.

Amid the violence and threat of many more civilian deaths, Palestine Solidarity campaign organised a march in London, which came alongside protests in Manchester, Glasgow and other British cities.

Read more: Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters march through UK cities as police warn 'people who deviate will be arrested'

Read more: Tanks roll into Gaza: Israel vows to 'hunt down and destroy Hamas' as thousands of civilians flee for their lives

People take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine
People take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine. Picture: Getty

Ben Jamal, the head of the group, told LBC that the protests will continue on a weekly basis.

He said: "We are giving out a number of key messages today. The first is that all people of conscience will be appalled at the scenes of violence we have witnessed since October 7 and none of us condone and all of us condemn the targeting and killing of civilians no matter who enacts those crimes.

"And they are war crimes under international law."

He added that "the root causes of violence" were "Israel’s ongoing military occupation and its enforcement of a system of apartheid upon Palestinian people."

Mr Jamal said: "Our third message is to the political powers. Not just the uk government, but also the leadership of the Labour party...

People take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine
People take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine. Picture: Getty

"They have indicated that Israel has a right to cut off the supply of food, fuel and basic medical supplies for the people of Gaza, despite that being illegal under international law."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC earlier this week that Israel "has the right” to withhold power and water from Palestinian civilians. “Obviously, everything should be done within international law," he added.

Mr Jamal called on the UK government to pressure Israel to halt the invasion.

He added: "This was a demonstration that we organised at very, very short notice. We expect, unfortunately, to have to be demonstrating every week over the next few weeks – potentially over the next few months – and we expect the support for these demonstrations to grow."

Pro-Palestine Glasgow rally

It comes as the deadline for civilians to evacuate northern Gaza nears, with more than a million being forced to flee.

Civilians should "take advantage of the short time to move south" from Beit Hanoun to Khan Yunis, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

The UN has called on Israel to reverse the unprecedented directive, with secretary general Antonio Guterres saying the situation has reached a "new low".

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming' to Israel troops on Gaza border as bombing continues

Retuers videographer's body carried

Reuters videographer killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling laid to rest

Prayers at synagogues

Jews grieve and pray for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack

A police officer stands guard outside the Louvre

Louvre evacuated after threat as France remains on high alert following attack

Police vehicles are seen as police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat

Major French landmarks evacuated after 'written threats' made after stabbing of teacher to death in Arras

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza

Palestinians struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israel’s evacuation order

Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia

Blinken urges protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault

A man waits as a woman drops her ballot into a box

Australian referendum to create indigenous advocacy committee fails

Ukrainian servicemen deploy to the front line

Fierce fighting persists in east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults on key city

Pro-Palestime supporters in London

Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters march through UK cities as police warn 'people who deviate will be arrested'

French president Emmanuel Macron has said the teacher stabbed in a terrorist attack in Arras 'saved many lives' after the country's terror alert was raised to its highest level.

French teacher stabbed to death 'saved many lives' says Macron as 7,000 officers placed on high alert

New Zealand National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to supporters

Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election as voters seek conservative change

Yes voters were left distraught when their campaign conceded the referendum

Australian referendum on indigenous recognition fails as voters say 'No' to constitutional change

A UK Government charter flight has landed in Cyprus carrying fleeing Brits from Israel - after passengers were charged £300 for a seat aboard the rescue plane.

Fleeing Brits from Israel land safely in Cyprus as passengers charged £300 to escape warzone

An Arctic blast is hitting the UK this weekend

Arctic blast to sweep UK as temperatures plummet and first snow of winter arrives

Police officers stand guard outside the school

France deploying 7,000 troops across country following deadly school stabbing

Police outside the school in France after a knifeman launched an attack on teachers

France to deploy 7,000 soldiers for extra security after fatal school stabbing 'linked to Israel-Hamas conflict'
Israel has carried out several airstrikes on Gaza in the past week

Israel kills key Hamas commander in airstrike as it launches first ground missions in Gaza

A person dressed as The Thing from the Fantastic Four at the New York Comic Con

In Pictures: Superheroes ready for action at New York Comic Con

The deadline to evacuate has been extended

Israel extends deadline for more than a million Palestinians to flee northern Gaza

Australia Indigenous Voice

Australia casts vote on enshrining Indigenous Voice into constitution

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, has vowed to "destroy Hamas"

Tanks roll into Gaza: Israel vows to 'hunt down and destroy Hamas' as thousands of civilians flee for their lives
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated for seven years

Jada Pinkett Smith was 'shocked' by Will Smith's Oscar slap as they 'had not called each other husband or wife for years'
Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Israeli military says it has carried out small raids into Gaza Strip

Election 2024 Trump

Trump executive says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost net worth

A series of pro-Palestine protests are expected to take place in London on Saturday

'People who deviate will be arrested': Met issues warning ahead of pro-Palestine protests in London over weekend

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked

