Pamela Anderson To Visit Julian Assange In Prison

7 May 2019, 10:52

Pamela Anderson visiting the Wikileaks founder at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
Pamela Anderson visiting the Wikileaks founder at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Picture: PA

Julian Assange will receive his first prison visitor on Tuesday when US actress Pamela Anderson is set to visit the Wikileaks publisher in Belmarsh prison.

The Baywatch star visited Assange several times during the seven years he was holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Anderson has previously supported a petition calling on the UK government to not extradite Assange to the United States.

She will be accompanied on the visit to Belmarsh Prison in south-east London by WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson.

Mr Assange was arrested by police last month when the government of Ecuador ended his asylum and invited police inside to arrest him.

In a court case, just days after his dramatic removal from the embassy the Wikileaks founder was sentenced to 50-weeks in prison for skipping bail.

He is fighting extradition to the United States where he is wanted for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

Mr Hrafnsson said Assange is in "general" solitary confinement because he mostly spends 23 hours a day in his cell, adding that the situation was "unacceptable".

