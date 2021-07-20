Paralympian Olivia Breen 'speechless' after official claims shorts were 'too short and inappropriate'

Olivia Breen competing in the long jump final at the Muller British Athletics Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena, Manchester. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Twice world champion para-athlete Olivia Breen said she was left speechless after being told to wear "more appropriate" shorts.

The Welsh star, 24, was competing in a long jump event at the English Championships in Bedford at the weekend when a volunteer raised concerns about her Adidas attire.

The sprinter and runner took to social media to express her exasperation after an official at the English Championships on Sunday told her the briefs were "too short and revealing".

Here something I felt like sharing that’s happened to me today at my competition @EnglandAthletic pic.twitter.com/QlYfPDmxEV — oliviabreen (@BreenOlivia) July 18, 2021

The sprinter and long jumper said she was highlighting the incident to stop it happening to others.

"It made me feel really angry and it's very wrong," said Breen.

"You know they can't comment on what we can and can't wear."

"I am always grateful for the incredible volunteers who officiate at athletics events," Breen told her 10,200 followers. "They do an amazing job and make it possible for us to compete."

The sprint briefs in question were the Adidas official 2021 briefs, Breen told the Guardian.

According to the Welsh star -- who won a gold medal at the 2017 IPC World Championships in the T38 long jump and took gold and set a world record in the T35-38 100-meter sprint relay in the same competition in 2015 -- her briefs are specifically designed for competitions and she has been wearing similar ones for many years without complaint.

Breen, who has cerebral palsy, will represent Britain at the Tokyo Paralympics next month. She said in her post that she will "hopefully" be wearing the same sprint briefs in Tokyo.