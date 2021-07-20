Paralympian Olivia Breen 'speechless' after official claims shorts were 'too short and inappropriate'

20 July 2021, 06:44

Olivia Breen competing in the long jump final at the Muller British Athletics Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena, Manchester
Olivia Breen competing in the long jump final at the Muller British Athletics Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena, Manchester. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Twice world champion para-athlete Olivia Breen said she was left speechless after being told to wear "more appropriate" shorts.

The Welsh star, 24, was competing in a long jump event at the English Championships in Bedford at the weekend when a volunteer raised concerns about her Adidas attire.

The sprinter and runner took to social media to express her exasperation after an official at the English Championships on Sunday told her the briefs were "too short and revealing".

The sprinter and long jumper said she was highlighting the incident to stop it happening to others.

"It made me feel really angry and it's very wrong," said Breen.

"You know they can't comment on what we can and can't wear."

"I am always grateful for the incredible volunteers who officiate at athletics events," Breen told her 10,200 followers. "They do an amazing job and make it possible for us to compete."

The sprint briefs in question were the Adidas official 2021 briefs, Breen told the Guardian.

According to the Welsh star -- who won a gold medal at the 2017 IPC World Championships in the T38 long jump and took gold and set a world record in the T35-38 100-meter sprint relay in the same competition in 2015 -- her briefs are specifically designed for competitions and she has been wearing similar ones for many years without complaint.

Breen, who has cerebral palsy, will represent Britain at the Tokyo Paralympics next month. She said in her post that she will "hopefully" be wearing the same sprint briefs in Tokyo.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US travellers have been warned against coming to the UK (file image)

US issues 'do not travel' warning for UK as Covid-19 cases rise
People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset yesterday

Temperatures could reach as high as 33C this week after extreme heat warning
Migrants sit on the beach after arriving on a small boat at Dungeness in Kent

Record 430 migrants cross English Channel in a single day

Prince Harry said the book will include "highs and lows" of his life in an "accurate and wholly truthful" way

Prince Harry to release memoir revealing 'highs and lows' of his life as royal
Boris Johnson made the announcement virtually from Chequers, where he is currently self-isolating

PM loosens isolation rules for 'small number' of critical workers
Boris Johnson said he could not guarantee Freedom Day would be irreversible

Boris Johnson 'can't guarantee' so-called 'Freedom Day' is irreversible

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing

Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing
James O'Brien questions 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'
James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

The popular chef was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'It cost us £30,000 in one weekend!': Chef explains devastating impact of NHS app pings
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

Now is the 'best time' to ease Covid restrictions or 'we'd be in a semi-permanent lockdown'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London