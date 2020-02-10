Parasite becomes first non-English language film to win Best Picture at Oscars

Bong Joon-ho celebrates after winning Best Director and Best Picture for Parasite. Picture: PA

South Korean dark comedy Parasite has emerged victorious after winning Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards - becoming the first non-English language film to do so.

Director Bong Joon-ho also won the award for directing, and another success in its four wins of the night was also international feature film.

Accepting the directing award, Bong paid tribute to fellow nominee Martin Scorsese, asking the audience to stand in his honour, before adding: "When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese films.

"Just to be nominated was a huge honour, I never thought that I would win. When people in the US were not familiar with my film, Quentin (Tarantino) always put my films on his list - Quentin, I love you.

"And Todd (Phillips) and Sam (Mendes), great directors I admire. If the Academy allowed, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the trophy into five and share it with all of you."

He added: "I will drink until next morning."

The cast gather to accept their award. Picture: PA

He walked away with Best Picture and Best Director. Picture: PA

Earlier this month, the film was also named the winner of best film not in the English language at the Baftas, where it also won the original screenplay award.

It has also established a firm presence online, where gifs from the film have become popular on Twitter and young cinephiles have dubbed themselves the #Bonghive

The movie follows the unemployed Kim family, who slowly work their way into the lives and the home of the wealthy Park family.

They lie about their qualifications and relationship to each other to become indispensable to their oblivious employers and develop a taste for the good life.

The film stars the director's frequent collaborator Song Kang Ho as Kim Ki-taek, whose family are all living in a squalid basement until his son lies his way into a tutoring job with the Parks.

Renee Zellweger took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. Picture: PA

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his role as the Joker in Joker. Picture: PA

One by one, they gradually infiltrate their luxurious home, attempting to take over their affluent lifestyle.

However, things take a dark turn when an unexpected interloper threatens their new comfort.

Parasite is out in UK cinemas now.

Find the full list of winners below

Best picture - Parasite

Actor in a leading role - Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Actress in a leading role - Renee Zellweger for Judy

Best supporting actor - Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Best supporting actress - Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Directing - Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Original screenplay - Parasite (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won)

Adapted screenplay - Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

International feature film - Parasite

Achievement in cinematography - 1917 (Roger Deakins)

Achievement in film editing - Ford v Ferrari (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland)

Best animated feature film - Toy Story 4

Best animated short film - Hair Love

Best live action short film - The Neighbours' Window

Achievement in production design - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood (Production design: Barbara Ling; Set decoration: Nancy Haigh)

Achievement in costume design - Little Women (Jacqueline Durran)

Best documentary feature - American Factory

Best documentary short subject - Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) - (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) - Joker (Hildur Guonadottir)

Achievement in sound editing - Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)

Achievement in sound mixing - 1917 (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)

Achievement in visual effects - 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)

Achievement in make-up and hairstyling - Bombshell (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)