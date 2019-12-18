Parent's demand for 'Prince Andrew High School' to be renamed

18 December 2019, 21:40

The Duke of York has been widely criticised over his friendship with Jeffery Epstein
The Duke of York has been widely criticised over his friendship with Jeffery Epstein. Picture: Getty

Parents at a school in Canada are calling for a re-brand of a high school named after Prince Andrew.

The principal of Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, Canada, has revealed that parents are demanding a name change following the Jeffery Epstein sex scandal.

Prince Andrew has been widely criticised for his friendship with paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

The Duke also stepped back from his public duties this month following his car-crash interview with the BBC.

He was heavily criticised for showing a lack of empathy towards Epstein's victims and remorse over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

In an interview with CTV News, the school principal Brad McGowan said: "There are people who believe that the name no longer reflects the values of the community.

"They are angry."

He continued: "There are people who feel very strongly that the name of the school has stood for nearly 60 years and represents something important to the community."

The principal then said no firm decision will be made on the name of Prince Andrew High School just yet.

Prince Andrew has stepped back from public duties
Prince Andrew has stepped back from public duties. Picture: Getty

Prince Andrew has been keeping a low profile since the interview, however he was seen on Wednesday arriving for a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The 59-year-old Royal previously said his decision to step back from public duties was due to the accusations becoming "a major disruption to my family's work".

The Duke has said he "deeply sympathises" with Epstein's victims and will help and law enforcement agencies with their investigations.

He is accused of having sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2001 when she was 17.

Prince Andrew denies all the allegations made against him.

