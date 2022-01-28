Breaking News

Parents jailed for 15 years after their baby died with more than 60 broken bones

28 January 2022, 15:09 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 16:42

Amina-Faye died after suffering a series of injuries
Amina-Faye died after suffering a series of injuries. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

A couple has been jailed for a combined 15 years after their eight-month-old baby suffered more than 60 broken bones before her death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Benjamin O'Shea, 26, was given eight years and eight months behind bars while Naomi Johnson, 24, got seven years and two months behind bars over the horrendous injuries suffered by their daughter Amina-Faye.

The couple, from South London, were also found guilty of cruelty to another child who is known to them.

Judge Nigel Peters QC, sentencing, said it was "yet another harrowing case of parents abusing or being cruel to their child". The case comes as a review into the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.

Johnson and O’Shea called 999 on April 26 2019 after Amina-Faye stopped breathing but paramedics were unable to save her.

She did not have any visible injuries but an X-ray later showed she had endured a host of injuries.

Radiologists said the numerous injuries indicated Amina-Faye had endured continued physical abuse, the Met said.

Read more: Social services shake up in wake of Star Hobson tragedy

Read more: Exclusive: Scale of neglected children revealed as half of social workers fears dismissed

She suffered 41 fractures to the rib and 24 cracks to her limbs. Some were recent while others had begun to heal, which police said suggested "that over the course of her eight-week life Amina had been subject to multiple episodes of abuse".

O'Shea told paramedics he noticed Amina-Faye was unresponsive after putting her to bed and she had seemed fine a day earlier.

But an expert found her injuries could not have been caused accidentally. It was unclear what Amina-Faye's cause of death was.

O'Shea and Johnson were arrested in May 2019 as police launched an investigation.

Text messages revealed O’Shea would boast about his military service. He had been in the reserves for “a couple of years”, the Met said, and would make calls to NHS's non-emergency 111 service and refer to his self-diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and aggression issues.

It was discovered that Johnson reported Amina had been coughing blood in a call to NHS 111, and when a doctor called back O’Shea was advised to take her to hospital.

However, O'Shea did not tell Johnson she was never taken.

They would deny injuring the child during police interviews.

However, after a four week trial at Inner London Crown Court they were convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Major changes to the Highway Code come into effect this Saturday

Highway Code changes: The five new rules most likely to catch people out

Rapist walking through Leeds city centre

Rapist carries victim through city centre before subjecting her to horrific attack

A retired Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape

Retired Met Police officer charged with rape after incident in 2004

Shamima Begum given fresh hope of a return to Britain

ISIS bride Shamima Begum could return to Britain after modern slavery court case

Sir Keir said he wanted to save some households up to £600

Cost of living crisis: Keir Starmer says he can save families £200 as gas bills soar

Britain is braced for three days of "severe" gale force wind

Storm Malik 'danger to life' warning issued as 80mph gale force wind set to batter UK

Weather

Ministers failed to provide information on how many of their staff are working from home

Where are your civil servants? Clueless ministers don't know how many staff WFH

Donald Trump called himself the "47th" President of the US

Trump fuels speculation of a 2024 campaign as he brands himself next President of the US

The Met has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to events it is probing

Met's partygate farce as cops demand 'delayed' Sue Gray report is stripped down

Nick Ferrari paid moving tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

'Heaven is a funnier place' Nick Ferrari pays tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to become the new patron of the England Rugby Union.

Kate replaces Harry: Duchess takes key role as England rugby patron

The has been UK warned to bolster defences against cyber attacks from Russia

US paratroops on standby and UK braced for Russian cyber attacks as Ukraine tensions rise

Boris Johnson is said to be "wobbling" over National Insurance plans

National Insurance hike will go ahead as planned minister tells LBC despite Tory revolt

Survivors gathered to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Light the darkness: Holocaust survivors gather in London for Memorial Day

The Prime Minister did not have a cake at his birthday bash.

'There wasn't a cake': Tory MP reveals Boris wasn't 'ambushed' for birthday bash

Liz Truss used a private Airbus A321 - a large commercial plane - to get to Australia

Liz Truss defends Australia private jet that 'cost taxpayer £500,000'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taylor Swift

Man held after ‘crashing into Taylor Swift’s building and trying to get inside’
Bridge Collapse Pittsburgh

Human chain formed to rescue bus passengers after US bridge collapse
Ukraine Tensions

Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

Greece Whale

Divers bid to recue young whale stranded in shallow water off Athens
Belarus President

Belarus leader Lukashenko tells opposition leaders: ‘Repent and kneel’
Biden cat

Cat call: Bidens welcome new pet named Willow to the White House
Joe Biden

Road bridge collapses in Pittsburgh hours ahead of Biden visit
Thailand Oil Spill

Oil spill expected to hit beaches on Thailand coast

King Harald V of Norway

Norwegian king ill after meeting coronavirus-positive minister
The Lunar Cruiser

Toyota looks to the moon and beyond with new lunar vehicle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson
James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report
Nick Ferrari introduced the challenge on his LBC show

Introducing Nick Ferrari's Check Out Check-Up

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay is 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' withNick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy
Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'

Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'
Russia not 'dumb enough' to invade Ukraine - former British ambassador

Russia not 'dumb enough' to launch full-scale Ukraine invasion - ex-ambassador
Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'
Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson
Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller when he says PM apologised for breaking rules

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller who says PM apologised for breaking rules
'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed by LBC Correspondent with cake

'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed with cake by LBC Correspondent

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police