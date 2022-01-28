Breaking News

Parents jailed for 15 years after their baby died with more than 60 broken bones

Amina-Faye died after suffering a series of injuries. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

A couple has been jailed for a combined 15 years after their eight-month-old baby suffered more than 60 broken bones before her death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Benjamin O'Shea, 26, was given eight years and eight months behind bars while Naomi Johnson, 24, got seven years and two months behind bars over the horrendous injuries suffered by their daughter Amina-Faye.

The couple, from South London, were also found guilty of cruelty to another child who is known to them.

Judge Nigel Peters QC, sentencing, said it was "yet another harrowing case of parents abusing or being cruel to their child". The case comes as a review into the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.

Johnson and O’Shea called 999 on April 26 2019 after Amina-Faye stopped breathing but paramedics were unable to save her.

She did not have any visible injuries but an X-ray later showed she had endured a host of injuries.

Radiologists said the numerous injuries indicated Amina-Faye had endured continued physical abuse, the Met said.

Read more: Social services shake up in wake of Star Hobson tragedy

Read more: Exclusive: Scale of neglected children revealed as half of social workers fears dismissed

She suffered 41 fractures to the rib and 24 cracks to her limbs. Some were recent while others had begun to heal, which police said suggested "that over the course of her eight-week life Amina had been subject to multiple episodes of abuse".

O'Shea told paramedics he noticed Amina-Faye was unresponsive after putting her to bed and she had seemed fine a day earlier.

But an expert found her injuries could not have been caused accidentally. It was unclear what Amina-Faye's cause of death was.

O'Shea and Johnson were arrested in May 2019 as police launched an investigation.

Text messages revealed O’Shea would boast about his military service. He had been in the reserves for “a couple of years”, the Met said, and would make calls to NHS's non-emergency 111 service and refer to his self-diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and aggression issues.

It was discovered that Johnson reported Amina had been coughing blood in a call to NHS 111, and when a doctor called back O’Shea was advised to take her to hospital.

However, O'Shea did not tell Johnson she was never taken.

They would deny injuring the child during police interviews.

However, after a four week trial at Inner London Crown Court they were convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.