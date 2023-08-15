Parents told to 'get a grip' on social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos

15 August 2023, 00:44

Police gathered on Oxford Street last week ahead of the planned looting
Police gathered on Oxford Street last week ahead of the planned looting. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Parents have been told to "get a grip" and stop their children getting involved in dangerous social media trends.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Donna Jones, the new chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), issued the warning after youths descended on Oxford Street last week.

Huge crowds clashed with police after a social media call for a "shoplifting rampage".

Ms Jones said parents should speak to their children to prevent them getting involved in similar social media crazes which are "facilitating criminal activity".

She called for young people to be fined by magistrates’ courts if they end up joining looters.

Read more: Fears TikTok shoplifting rampage craze to spread to south London and Essex this weekend after Oxford Street chaos

Read more: Oxford Street's decline is driving up crime rates, Marks and Spencer boss claims after TikTok call for rampage

Ex-London Police Officer reacts to spike in crime on Oxford Street

"These TikTok flash mobs are ridiculous," Ms Jones told the Mail.

"We’ve had a load of kids in Southampton take paracetamol over the weekend following a TikTok challenge to see who can get hospitalised and stay in there the longest.

"Parents need to get a grip of what their children are doing.

"It’s not for the police to instil a sense of what is right and wrong, it is for the parents. It’s not down to the police to prevent these things happening.

"Parents have a responsibility to sit down and speak to these kids about what is going on TikTok, how these things are not fun, people will die, it is not sensible to do this and don’t feel the peer pressure that you have to."

She added that any parent who believed their child had been involved in the Oxford Street chaos "should be sitting down with them and having a strong word with them".

"What they did was completely criminal," she said.

"It could completely screw up their future in terms of employment opportunities if they are arrested or receive a caution.

"There needs to be a push back here, societally, to say to parents, 'what are you doing to make sure that your kids know that this is not acceptable behaviour?'"

Youths in Oxford Street rampage must be ‘hunted down’, says Braverman

Ms Jones said the crazes added extra pressure on police resources which were already stretched.

She went on to say that companies behind social media platforms like TikTok could be fined for hosting content if it leads to crime on a mass scale.

TikTok previously denied being responsible for the carnage on Oxford Street, saying other platforms had been used to promote it.

A spokesman said: "We have seen no evidence to support these claims and we have zero tolerance for content facilitating or encouraging criminal activities.

"We have over 40,000 safety professionals dedicated to keeping TikTok safe – if we find content of this nature, we remove it and actively engage with law enforcement on these issues."

Nine people were arrested during the incident after police issued 34 people with dispersal orders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The stabbing happened near the Two Brewers in Clapham

'I could never be prouder': Victim in Clapham gay bar stabbing 'strengthened' by support after homophobic attack

Cities should look at other options for tackling air pollution instead of schemes like Ulez, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

Keir Starmer clashes with Sadiq Khan over Ulez as he insists there are 'other ways' to cut pollution

Three people sought by detectives investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Woking were known to the victim, police have said.

Girl, 10, found dead in Woking house named as international manhunt continues for three who fled UK

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

Donald Trump charged with conspiracy to commit forgery by Georgia state prosecutors in connection with 2020 election

Donald Trump could face forgery charges after Georgia court publishes then deletes indictment

British aid workers killed in Ukraine showed signs of torture and execution as family reveal heartbreaking autopsy details

British aid workers killed in Ukraine 'showed signs of torture and execution' as family reveal autopsy details

A man has been killed in an incident at Everton's new stadium building site

Man, 26, killed in 'heavy machinery incident' at Everton's new stadium building site

Mississippi Deputies Investigation

Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty to torturing two black men

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova boasted about weighing ‘same as 18 coconuts’ at just 41kg before ‘dying of starvation’

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova boasted of weighing 'the same as 18 coconuts' before 'dying of starvation'

Georgia Election Investigation Prosecutor

Trump attacks election case judge after she warned him over inflammatory remarks

Lebanon Libya

Libya asks Lebanon to release Gaddafi’s detained son due to deteriorating health

The attack saw Jen Royce clawed extensively by the wild animal, sustaining extensive injuries over what she describes as a "5 minute" attack.

Woman left bloodied after 'vicious and relentless' otter attack saw the animal gouge her face and tear off part of her ear
Russian bombers were intercepted by RAF Typhoons

RAF scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian 'Bear' bombers as they pass close to Scotland

Clarence Avant with his wife Jacqueline in January 2020

‘Godfather of Black Music’ Clarence Avant dies aged 92

"Blade Runners" have targeted Ulez cameras

Moment 'Blade Runner' takes down Ulez cameras in front of bemused diners after vow to keep attacking eco-scheme

Ulez has been given the go-ahead to expand this summer following a plan proposed by Sadiq Khan

Ulez expansion rules: Map, start date and whether your vehicle is compliant

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man walks past a currency exchange in Moscow

Russia’s ruble hits lowest level since early weeks of Ukraine war

Rain outlook: UK looks set for more downpours despite heatwave promises

Is it going to rain this weekend? Brits worry if summer will ever happen this year

An Amazon warehouse

Amazon rolling out generative AI feature that summarises product reviews

Katie Price begs authorities to send her to jail because she is 'fed up' of court hearings

'Can't you put me in prison?': Katie Price begs authorities to send her to jail because she is fed up with court hearings
Homes and cars destroyed by the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaiians mourn wildfires dead as officials warn full toll is not yet known

The Met Office issued a statement over the upcoming bank holiday weather

Met Office passes verdict on whether UK will get August bank holiday heatwave

B&Q issues apology after a book titled 'White Supremacy' appears in a radiator listing

B&Q issues apology after a book titled 'White Supremacy' appears in radiator listing

A section of the Shimla-Kalka railway track washed away by heavy rain

33 dead as heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah takes supplies to Maui shelter and urges more aid for wildfire evacuees

Rishi Sunak has confidence in Suella Braverman despite Legionella discovery on Bibby Stockholm

Rishi Sunak still has 'confidence' in Home Secretary Suella Braverman despite Legionella discovery on Bibby Stockholm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit