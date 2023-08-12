Fears TikTok shoplifting rampage craze to spread to south London and Essex this weekend after Oxford Street chaos

12 August 2023, 10:13

Police are concerned about more disturbances this weekend, following the shoplifting spree on Oxford Street
Police are concerned about more disturbances this weekend, following the shoplifting spree on Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Shopkeepers and residents of parts of south London and Essex are bracing for the worst this weekend amid fears that the social media shoplifting trend that struck Oxford Street could spread.

A shopping centre in Bexleyheath, south-east London, appears to be the target of a series of videos on TikTok calling for more shoplifting.

And balaclava-clad social media users have also urged people to "get lit" on the beach in Southend-on-Sea in Essex.

Police said they are taking action in both cases.

The Met Police has issued a dispersal order for Bexleyheath and Welling in a bid to protect the Broadway shopping centre. The centre itself told shop bosses that they were hiring extra security.

Read more: Carnage on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police amid social media call for ‘mass shoplifting’ rampage

Read more: Social media rampage fears spread to Southend: Police issue dispersal order following Oxford Street chaos

Police have issued a dispersal order for Bexleyheath and Welling
Police have issued a dispersal order for Bexleyheath and Welling. Picture: Alamy

"Many of you will have seen on social media the potential threat of stores being targeted by gangs of youths who intend to steal stock," a message to tenants said.

"They are targeting specific towns and Bexleyheath has been listed for this coming Saturday 12th August.

"Whilst this may come to nothing, we have chosen to take the treat seriously in order that we cover every eventually."

Meanwhile Essex Police set up a dispersal zone in the town until Saturday lunchtime to stop the social media trend spreading.

Oxford Street descended into chaos on Wednesday
Oxford Street descended into chaos on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

It covers areas such as Southend High Street, Marine Parade, Pier Hill, Western Esplanade and Southend Central train station.

It comes after videos appeared on social media promoting plans for a "mass shoplifting" event at 3pm on Wednesday, resulting in multiple clashes between the police and youths on the central London street.

Scuffles broke out between young people and police officers in central London on Wednesday after the calls online.

A heavy police presence arrived at the shopping hotspot, with some officers mounted on horseback.

Nine people were arrested in Oxford Street and central London and 34 dispersal orders were issued.

Police have the power to give dispersal orders, which pose a temporary ban on people visiting an area, to anybody they suspect is behaving anti-socially.

Read more: 'Hunt them down and lock them up': Suella Braverman demands police crackdown after Oxford Street chaos

Read more: Carnage on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police amid social media call for ‘mass shoplifting’ rampage

A dispersal order has been put in place in Southend.
A dispersal order has been put in place in Southend. Picture: Alamy

Southend Chief Supt Waheed Khan warned said: “Anyone coming to Southend planning on causing trouble, please think twice, it won't be tolerated and you'll be arrested.”

It follows demands from Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Thursday to "hunt down and lock up" those behind the disorder on Oxford Street and central London.

Braverman tweeted on Thursday: "We cannot allow the kind of lawlessness seen in some American cities to come to the streets of the UK.

"The police have my full backing to do whatever necessary to ensure public order.

"Those responsible must be hunted down & locked up. I expect nothing less from the @metpoliceuk and have requested a full incident report."

A Met spokesman said on Wednesday evening: “As of 20.15hrs officers have arrested 34 people with dispersal orders and made nine arrests.

“Four people were arrested on suspicion of breaching the dispersal order, one person was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, one person arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, and one person was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

“Earlier in the afternoon, officers arrested two people in Essex for conspiracy to commit robbery following online social media posts.”

Youths in Oxford Street rampage must be ‘hunted down’, says Braverman

Footage taken by LBC on Wednesday shows two young men being detained on Oxford Street, with police bringing one person to the ground.

Four more officers restrained another young man outside McDonald's on the street as a crowd gathered there.

Boots and Sports Direct briefly shut.

Sadiq Khan had urged people who saw the social media videos to stay away."Do not allow yourself to be sucked into an area that could be a high-crime area," the mayor of London said.

The videos told users to go to Oxford Street and wear balaclavas and gloves as part of the "dress code".

Targets included JD Sports as users were told to "rob" shops.

One advert said: "Don't come if you can't run."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A demo in the South Korean capital

Rally in Seoul against Japanese plans to release nuclear wastewater into sea

File photos of migrants crossing the Channel

One migrant dead and five others in serious condition after boat sinks in English Channel, in 'appalling tragedy'

An IS soldier

IS says it was behind ambush that killed 20 Syrian soldiers

Ruins are searched

New blaze prompts evacuations on Maui following wildfire that killed dozens

Moscow emergency services

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following spate of attacks on Moscow

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich, ending record-breaking Tottenham career

Kolbassia Haoussou hit out at the conditions on board the Bibby Stockholm barge

Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary ‘refugee camp’

Antiquities

More than 200 antiquities seized in US returned to Italy

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii fire death toll reaches 67 in the US state's deadliest natural disaster

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian police claim Bolsonaro benefited from sale of luxury jewellery gifts

Colombia Detention

Father of two of the four children lost for 40 days in Amazon jungle arrested

Kayley Myers was accused of killing her boyfriend in Turkey

British tourist accused of shoving her boyfriend to his death in drunk Turkey holiday row freed after 16 months

China Flooding

Mudslide kills at least two in China as Khanun strikes north-east

Jeremy Hunt's brother Charlie has died of cancer

Jeremy Hunt's brother dies of rare form of cancer aged 53

Hawaii Fires

Survivors of Maui’s wildfires return home to ruins as death toll rises to 67

The supermarket chain is planning to swap out more than 50 products.

Tesco to scrap more than 50 ‘well-known’ items across 2,000 branches in huge shake-up - is your local affected?

Latest News

See more Latest News

It is understood the migrants have been relocated to hotels.

Tory ministers hit out at ‘incompetent’ Home Office as Legionella bacteria to put barge out of action for weeks
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden

US attorney general appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail as bail revoked

The final moments of Muhammad Hassan have been revealed.

Final moments of sherpa who died on K2 summit: Father-of-three, 27, couldn’t ‘talk or hear’ in hours before death
Yemen Oil Tanker

Oil from deteriorating tanker moored off Yemen has been transferred, UN says

Harry Kane has landed in Munich.

'We move forward without him': Harry Kane lands in Munich for medical as Spurs boss confirms move is 'imminent'
Rebuilding the pub would be a 'huge endeavour', the museum said.

'We can't save the Crooked House': Rebuilding landmark pub would be 'costly endeavour', museum says
Police investigate downed drone in Moscow

Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks as Zelensky moves against corruption

Brits could bask in sun again before the end of the month.

Exact date UK temperatures could hit 26C as sunshine forecast made for end of summer

Fire damage in Hawaii

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit