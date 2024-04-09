Parents of teenager who shot dead four classmates in the US jailed for up to 15 years

Ethan Crumbley and his parents Jennifer and James have been jailed. Picture: Oakland County Sheriff's Office

By Kieran Kelly

The parents of a teenager who shot and killed four classmates in the United States have been jailed for up to 15 years.

Ethan Crumbley is currently serving life in prison for murder after he killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan in November 2021. He was 15 at the time.

Crumbley's parents gave him the weapon he used in the shooting for Christmas and prosecutors accused them of ignoring signs of violence being displayed by their son.

Jennifer and James, the first parents convicted of manslaughter in a US mass school shooting, will serve at least 10 years in prison in Michigan.

Both of his parents were called to his school after it emerged he had sent messages such as "blood everywhere" and "the thoughts won't stop me - help me", as well as violent drawings, prosectors said.

They were warned their son needed 'immediate counselling' but prosecutors accused the parents of resisting.

Ethan's victims, (L-R), Hana St Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. Picture: Handouts

The Crumbleys insisted that they had mutually agreed with his teachers that Ethan posed no danger and that he could remain in school.

He then returned to the classroom and began firing on his fellow students later that day, prosectors told the court.

He killed Hana St Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, injuring seven more.