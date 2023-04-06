Paris burns as protestors hurl rats and set fire to restaurant favoured by Macron in response to pension reforms

6 April 2023, 19:12 | Updated: 6 April 2023, 19:37

French protestors set fire to restaurant favoured by Macron in response to pension reforms
French protestors set fire to restaurant favoured by Macron in response to pension reforms. Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

Parisian protesters today set fire to a restaurant favoured by French President Emmanuel Macron, as angry national protests in response to proposed pension reforms continued.

Dozens of trade union members took to the streets of the French capital on Thursday in a stand against the raising of the pension age from 62 to 64, with protestors targeting Left Bank brasserie La Rotonde.

The restaurant’s canopy could be seen ablaze, with plumes of smoke rising into the air as protesters threw bottles and paint in clashes with police.

It comes as President Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on the second day of his state visit to China.

The national protests, which began in January, saw pockets of violence erupt once again after talks between trade union leaders and prime minister Elisabeth Borne broke down.

It followed broadcaster BFM-TV televising footage of rodent corpses being thrown at City Hall by Parisian rat-catchers dressed in white hazmat suits.

The restaurant blaze followed broadcaster BFM-TV televising footage of rodent corpses being thrown at City Hall by Parisian rat-catchers dressed in white hazmat suits.
The restaurant blaze followed broadcaster BFM-TV televising footage of rodent corpses being thrown at City Hall by Parisian rat-catchers dressed in white hazmat suits. Picture: Twitter: @AlcazarViala

Natacha Pommet, leader of the public services branch of the CGT trade union, said the rat catchers wanted “to show the hard reality of their mission” in response to Macron’s pension bill.

The majority of French voters oppose the new legislation put forward by Macron according to the latest poll figures, as the French government’s decision to push the bill through parliament without a vote triggered widespread anger.

Read more: King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

Read more: 'Don't let him near me, he pushed me': Pregnant wife's dying words as husband jailed for shoving her off 50ft landmark

La Rotonde, a well known Parisian eatery, is famed for hosting a celebratory dinner for Macron when he led the first round of the 2017 French presidential election – resulting in widespread criticism.

Earlier in the day, members of the railway workers’ union stormed the atrium of US-investment bank BlackRock, near the capital’s Grands Boulevards, setting off flares and firecrackers in protest.

The restaurant’s canopy could be seen ablaze, with plumes of smoke rising into the air as protesters threw bottles and paint in clashes with police.
The restaurant’s canopy could be seen ablaze, with plumes of smoke rising into the air as protesters threw bottles and paint in clashes with police. Picture: Getty

The chairman of BlackRock, Laurence D. Fink, has also historically been accused by the European Parliament of lobbying in a bid to break the traditional French pension model.

A Credit Agricole bank branch was also ransacked in Paris, despite the majority of protests remaining non-violent.

Road traffic to Paris’ largest airport, Paris Charles de Gaulle, was also disrupted, as police fired tear gas in other French cities.

The restaurant’s canopy could be seen ablaze, with plumes of smoke rising into the air as protesters threw bottles and paint in clashes with police.
The restaurant’s canopy could be seen ablaze, with plumes of smoke rising into the air as protesters threw bottles and paint in clashes with police. Picture: Getty

Protesters’ anger was echoed across France, with tear gas being fired by police at a group in Lyon after they were seen to be looting a Nespresso store.

France’s interior ministry has since said it has deployed around 11,500 police officers nationwide in response to the unrest, including 4,200 in Paris.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Graham was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of the charges against him.

Royal guardsman jailed for selling bullets to undercover police officer he believed was an underworld gangster

Tory MP Mark Spencer has been spared punishment after an official probe failed to determine whether he told colleague that her Muslim faith played a role in her dismissal.

Tory MP Mark Spencer spared punishment after inconclusive inquiry over Nusrat Ghani sacking claims

Nora Forster has passed away

John Lydon's wife Nora Forster dies aged 80 after Alzheimer's battle

APTOPIX France Pension Protests

French police fire tear gas at protesters amid new strikes over pension reforms

United States Afghanistan

Trump created conditions for chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, review says

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Israel hit by barrage of rockets ‘fired by militants in Lebanon’

Migrants have said they don't want to be housed on a barge

Migrants say they'd 'rather go on to the streets and be homeless' than live on new barge for asylum seekers

A pilot in South Africa was forced to perform a dramatic emergency landing after discovering a venomous cobra hiding in the cockpit.

Real-life snakes on a plane: Pilot forced to make emergency landing after spotting highly venomous cobra in cockpit

The King said he takes the study "profoundly seriously" and wants to deepen his own understanding of the slave trade.

King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

King Charles and Queen Camilla faced further anti-monarchy protestors at a traditional Easter service on Thursday.

King Charles and Camilla face further anti-monarchy protests at Royal Maundy service

Silvio Berlusconi

Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi diagnosed with leukaemia, doctors say

Nord Stream

State actor likeliest culprit for Nord Stream sabotage, Swedish prosecutors say

Police directing traffic away from the scene of the fatal crash in Sheffield

Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit and killed by car in Sheffield

Anwar (r) has been given a life sentence for killing Fawziyah Javed by pushing her off Arthur's Seat

'Don't let him near me, he pushed me': Pregnant wife's dying words as husband jailed for shoving her off 50ft landmark

France Pension Protests

Paris airport traffic disrupted as protests continue over pension reforms

Ian Symes, 34, was killed by the dog named 'Kong' last summer in a Hampshire park.

'Super-breed' dog bought off Snapchat mauled man to death by crushing his neck and severing vein

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (left) has been "diagnosed with leukaemia" after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi 'diagnosed with leukaemia' after being hospitalised with breathing problems
China France

Emmanuel Macron appeals to Xi Jinping to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

Derek Jacobs was killed in the crash

Smart motorway horror crash deaths 'would have been avoided' with hard shoulder as Govt 'abandons' rollout
Cape cobra

South African pilot makes emergency landing after finding cobra under seat

Shannon Rule was handed 30 years’ jail and her boyfriend Daniel Gaudin was given 23 years

Woman and jealous boyfriend jailed for ‘honeytrap’ shooting of lover in south London

Brits have been warned about Easter getaway chaos

Warning of Easter getaway chaos amid millions of road trips, fears of Dover delays and strikes in France
Around 17 million trips will be made this weekend, RAC analysis suggests

Everything you need to know about state of roads, rail and underground ahead of Easter weekend
China Saudi Arabia-Iran

Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to pursue economic stability, foreign minister says

Elle Edwards was shot outside a Liverpool put on Christmas Eve last year, which the accused shooter has pleased not guilty to.

Man denies shooting beautician Elle Edwards dead outside Liverpool pub on Christmas Eve

The run-down house is available for an expected £20,000

Britain’s worst house? Fire-damaged property with skip in garden on sale as ‘fantastic investment’ for £20,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed
The date of the state visit has not been confirmed

Joe Biden to make UK state visit after 'friendly' chat with King Charles - but only First Lady will attend Coronation
The wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt for LBC

Finally Buckingham Palace accepts the reality that the wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job
Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls
'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President
Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit