Olympics LIVE: Two golds in 15 minutes for Team GB

Alex Yee wins gold for Team GB in a late-minute push in the men's triathlon. Picture: Getty

By LBC

Two gold in 15 minutes for Team GB as medals fly in on day five in Paris.

GB's Alex Yee wins gold in a last-minute push in the men's triathlon and the women's quad sculls snatch gold from the Netherlands in a dramatic comeback in the rowing.

Beth Potter claims bronze in the women's triathlon while diving duo Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson win GB's third diving medal of the Games, taking bronze at the women's 10m synchro.

Tuesday evening was full of action with Becky Downie scoring a massive 14.933 on the bars, as Britain came close to a medal in the women's gymnastics team final.

Team GB's swimmers defend their 4x200m freestyle title, taking gold for a second time in a row.

