Olympics LIVE: Two golds in 15 minutes for Team GB
31 July 2024, 11:17 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 11:59
Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics
Two gold in 15 minutes for Team GB as medals fly in on day five in Paris.
GB's Alex Yee wins gold in a last-minute push in the men's triathlon and the women's quad sculls snatch gold from the Netherlands in a dramatic comeback in the rowing.
Beth Potter claims bronze in the women's triathlon while diving duo Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson win GB's third diving medal of the Games, taking bronze at the women's 10m synchro.
Tuesday evening was full of action with Becky Downie scoring a massive 14.933 on the bars, as Britain came close to a medal in the women's gymnastics team final.
Team GB's swimmers defend their 4x200m freestyle title, taking gold for a second time in a row.
A morning of medals for Britain
It's been a wonderful Wednesday for Team GB so far, who have won medals in triathlon, diving and rowing events.
Alex Yee pushed for gold in the last moment of the men's triathlon. Minutes later the women's quad sculls team stole gold from the Netherlands on the finishing line.
Divers Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson took bronze in the women's 10m synchro and Beth Potter won bronze in the women's triathlon.
Second gold for Team GB in minutes
It's another gold for Team GB in the space of 15 minutes!
The women's quad sculls snatched gold from the Netherlands in a dramatic comeback right on the finishing line.
Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw have won a sixth gold medal for Great Britain at the Games.
Gold for GB's Alex Yee
Alex Yee wins gold in the men's triathlon in a last minute push!
With a few hundred metres to go, it looked liked he would struggle to hold onto silver, but he overtook New Zealand's Hayden Wilde to claim gold.
Today's highlights
Team GB's medal collection grows as they bag bronzes in triathlon and diving events on the morning of day five in Paris
- The men's and women's triathlons go ahead after the River Seine's water quality is deemed acceptable to swim in.
- Beth Potter wins bronze in the women's triathlon while Alex Yee leads in the men's race.
- Diving duo Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson win bronze in the women's 10m synchro.
- Kieran Reilly goes for gold in the BMX freestyle final.
Day five at the Olympics
Welcome to LBC's live coverage of day five at the Paris Olympics.
GB women's rugby sevens team beat Ireland
Great Britain's women's rugby sevens finish seventh as they beat Ireland 28-12 in their last match of the Games.
Ennis-Hill: 'we're seeing those athletes who felt inspired' by London 2012
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill tells LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch we are seeing the generation of athletes inspired by London 2012 in action at the Paris Games.
GB's Downie gets highest score of gymnastics final so far!
Becky Downie scores 14.933 on the bars, the highest score of the women's gymnastics team final so far.
GB chasing a medal in women's gymnastics final
Team GB are chasing a spot on the podium as they move up into fourth place at halfway point of women's gymnastics team final.
USA are in first position, with Italy in second and China in third.
GB's Boulter and Watson win tennis doubles match
Katie Boulter and Heather Watson have beaten Germany's Angie Kerber and Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-3.
They go on to face Brazil in the second round of the women's doubles.