Olympics LIVE: 14 gold medal events on day four in Paris

Matt Richard takes silver in the 200m freestyle final on Monday. Picture: Getty

The men's triathlon has been postponed until Wednesday because of worries about the quality of water in the Seine river.

Team GB defended their titles in two sports on Monday to win their first gold medals of the Olympics.

Tom Pidcock pulled off a win against France's Victor Koretzky in the cross-country mountain biking final despite a puncture that set him back almost 40 seconds.

Matt Richards missed out on Olympic gold by two-hundredths of a second as he took home silver in the 200m freestyle in Paris.

Team GB's equestrians also defended their title in the eventing jumping team final to win Team GB's first gold of the games.

Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid-19 less than 24 hours after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke final.

