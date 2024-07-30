Live

Olympics LIVE: 14 gold medal events on day four in Paris

30 July 2024, 11:12

Matt Richard takes silver in the 200m freestyle final on Monday.
Matt Richard takes silver in the 200m freestyle final on Monday. Picture: Getty

By LBC

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics

The men's triathlon has been postponed until Wednesday because of worries about the quality of water in the Seine river.

Team GB defended their titles in two sports on Monday to win their first gold medals of the Olympics.

Tom Pidcock pulled off a win against France's Victor Koretzky in the cross-country mountain biking final despite a puncture that set him back almost 40 seconds.

Matt Richards missed out on Olympic gold by two-hundredths of a second as he took home silver in the 200m freestyle in Paris.

Team GB's equestrians also defended their title in the eventing jumping team final to win Team GB's first gold of the games.

Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid-19 less than 24 hours after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke final.

Follow below for all the latest

Anna Hopkin advances to 100m freestyle semi-finals

Great Britain's Anna Hopkin is through to the 100m freestyle semi-finals after finishing fourth in her heat.

She finished in a time of 53.67 seconds, placing her 10th overall and will return to the pool for the semi-finals this evening.

Martha Dean

Britain's Renshall eliminated in Judo by ex-GB opponent

Lucy Renshall has been eliminated in the second round of the women's Judo -63kg event.

She was beaten by Austria's Lubjana Piovesana, who was a GB athlete until 2021.

Renshall suffered a 1-0 defeat in golden score.

Martha Dean

Men's triathlon postponed because of water quality

The men's triathlon was postponed at the last minute after tests revealed the water quality levels were "above the acceptable limits" for the race to go ahead on time.

The race was scheduled to take place on Tuesday but organisers will attempt to hold the event on Wednesday instead.

Read more here: Men’s Olympic triathlon postponed due to concerns over polluted Paris’ Seine River

Martha Dean

Today's highlights

Day four is another action-packed day.

  • Simone Biles goes for her first medal of the Games as she leads Team USA’s gymnasts in the women’s team final.
  • Team GB's swimmers take to the pool again as Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean aim to defend their title in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
  • The finals games of the women's rugby sevens take place, concluding with the bronze and gold medal matches.

Martha Dean

Day four at the Olympics

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of day four at the Paris Olympics.

Martha Dean

Britain currently fifth in gymnastics final

Team GB are just under four points outside the medals as the teams head into the last of the six rotations of the men's artistic gymnastics final.

China are leading, with Japan in second, the US in third and Britain in fifth place.

Martha Dean

Team GB seventh in medal table

A five-medal day - so far - has pushed Team GB up to seventh place in the Olympic table, with two golds, four silvers and three bronzes.

Day three has seen Britain win their first golds of the games. Tom Pidcock clinched gold in cross-country mountain biking after a nail-bitingly close final lap.

The eventing team defended their team title to claim gold with Laura Collett also grabbing bronze in the individual event.

Adam Burgess finished second in the canoe slalom final, winning silver after coming fourth in Tokyo 2020.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver in the 10m diving men's synchro, in what is Daley's fifth Olympic medal. 

Martha Dean

GB women's hockey team lose second pool match

Britain's women's hockey team have lost 0-4 to Australia in the second of their pool matches.

They have two more chances to win games in their pool, against the US and South Africa.

Martha Dean

Whitlock receives highest score on pommel in Games so far

Max Whitlock has scored 15.266 on his pommel horse routine in the artistic gymnastics men's team final, the highest of the Games so far.

Harry Hepworth adds to the magic, with a score of 14.800 on the rings.

Joe Fraser and Luke Whitehouse have also stepped up in the team final, scoring 13.766 and 13.266 on the rings.

Britain qualified in third place for the final, behind China and Japan.

Martha Dean

Dan Evans out of tennis men's singles

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas has beaten Team GB's Dan Evans 6-1 6-2 in straight sets.

Evans returns to the court on Tuesday with doubles partner Andy Murray.

Martha Dean

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman walking her dog was found unconscious

Police investigating death of woman who was found unconscious release new photo and map route

Joey Barton has appeared in court on Tuesday

Joey Barton pleads not guilty to malicious communications after 'comparing Eni Aluko to Rose West'

Taliban soldiers celebrating the capture of Kabul

Taliban disavows Afghan missions abroad and says it will not honour passports

Judge issues arrest warrant for Katie Price after she failed to attend court

Arrest warrant issued for Katie Price after she fails to attend bankruptcy court hearing

People leave for work in the morning holding umbrellas

Multiple landslides leave dozens dead and missing in southern India

Taylor Swift

'They were just little kids at a dance': Taylor Swift breaks silence to pay tribute to Southport attack victims

Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally

Secret Service deputy to be grilled in Senate over Trump assassination bid

Heavy rains generally cause levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the Seine to rise

Men’s Olympic triathlon postponed due to concerns over polluted Paris’ Seine River

Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London

Six-year-old girl found 'safe and well' after going missing in south east London

Leanne Lucas (l) and Heidi Barlow (r)

Hero dance teachers who saved up to 16 children named as they fight for life after Southport knife rampage

President Lai Ching-te arrives at the Ipac meeting

Taiwanese president hosts ‘largest ever’ conference on how to counter China

The footage shows a man in a green hoodie

Does this chilling footage show Southport attacker minutes before rampage that killed 2 children and injured 9 more?

Eco-protesters arrested on 'suspicion of criminal damage' at Heathrow Airport after departure screen paint attack

Eco-protesters arrested on 'suspicion of criminal damage' at Heathrow Airport after departure screen paint attack

Exclusive
Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

‘The centre really matters’: Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride rules out merging with Nigel Farage and Reform UK

People lay flowers and pay their respects near the scene where an attack at a Taylor Swift themed yoga and dance workshop took place in Southport near Liverpool

How Southport attack unfolded: Two killed and eight people critical after mass stabbing at dance workshop

A stray dog at a protest in Ankara

Turkish assembly clears way for ‘massacre law’ to round up stray dogs

Latest News

See more Latest News

A third child has died after the Southport stabbing attack

Third child, 9, dies after Southport knife attack at Taylor Swift themed class, as pop star pays emotional tribute
Rachel Reeves on LBC this morning

'More difficult decisions to come', Chancellor warns LBC after revealing cuts to plug £22 billion 'black hole'
Jonathan Hayes was stabbed in the leg

Pictured: Hero businessman stabbed in leg while trying to save Southport children after hearing screams from office
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former president Donald Trump

Trump says he will ‘probably’ debate with vice president Harris

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris most popular Presidential candidate with UK voters

The migrant boat made its way down freshwater canals to the English Channel

Watch: ‘This is for Rishi Sunak’, migrant says, as dinghy moves down freshwater canals unobstructed by French police
Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London

‘Urgent’ search for missing six-year-old girl in south east London as police release footage of her roaming street alone
APTOPIX Venezuela Election

Venezuelan opposition says it has proof of election victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the town of Majdal Sham after a rocket attack in Golan Heights

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after weekend strike kills 12 children

Matt Richards won silver in the men’s 200m Freestyle Final on day three

‘I thought I finished first’: Matt Richards wins silver in nail-biting freestyle race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit