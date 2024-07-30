Carol Vorderman 10am - 1pm
Olympics LIVE: 14 gold medal events on day four in Paris
30 July 2024, 11:12
Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics
The men's triathlon has been postponed until Wednesday because of worries about the quality of water in the Seine river.
Team GB defended their titles in two sports on Monday to win their first gold medals of the Olympics.
Tom Pidcock pulled off a win against France's Victor Koretzky in the cross-country mountain biking final despite a puncture that set him back almost 40 seconds.
Matt Richards missed out on Olympic gold by two-hundredths of a second as he took home silver in the 200m freestyle in Paris.
Team GB's equestrians also defended their title in the eventing jumping team final to win Team GB's first gold of the games.
Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid-19 less than 24 hours after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke final.
Follow below for all the latest
Anna Hopkin advances to 100m freestyle semi-finals
Great Britain's Anna Hopkin is through to the 100m freestyle semi-finals after finishing fourth in her heat.
She finished in a time of 53.67 seconds, placing her 10th overall and will return to the pool for the semi-finals this evening.
Britain's Renshall eliminated in Judo by ex-GB opponent
Lucy Renshall has been eliminated in the second round of the women's Judo -63kg event.
She was beaten by Austria's Lubjana Piovesana, who was a GB athlete until 2021.
Renshall suffered a 1-0 defeat in golden score.
Men's triathlon postponed because of water quality
The men's triathlon was postponed at the last minute after tests revealed the water quality levels were "above the acceptable limits" for the race to go ahead on time.
The race was scheduled to take place on Tuesday but organisers will attempt to hold the event on Wednesday instead.
Read more here: Men’s Olympic triathlon postponed due to concerns over polluted Paris’ Seine River
Today's highlights
Day four is another action-packed day.
- Simone Biles goes for her first medal of the Games as she leads Team USA’s gymnasts in the women’s team final.
- Team GB's swimmers take to the pool again as Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean aim to defend their title in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
- The finals games of the women's rugby sevens take place, concluding with the bronze and gold medal matches.
Day four at the Olympics
Welcome to LBC's live coverage of day four at the Paris Olympics.
Britain currently fifth in gymnastics final
Team GB are just under four points outside the medals as the teams head into the last of the six rotations of the men's artistic gymnastics final.
China are leading, with Japan in second, the US in third and Britain in fifth place.
Team GB seventh in medal table
A five-medal day - so far - has pushed Team GB up to seventh place in the Olympic table, with two golds, four silvers and three bronzes.
Day three has seen Britain win their first golds of the games. Tom Pidcock clinched gold in cross-country mountain biking after a nail-bitingly close final lap.
The eventing team defended their team title to claim gold with Laura Collett also grabbing bronze in the individual event.
Adam Burgess finished second in the canoe slalom final, winning silver after coming fourth in Tokyo 2020.
Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver in the 10m diving men's synchro, in what is Daley's fifth Olympic medal.
GB women's hockey team lose second pool match
Britain's women's hockey team have lost 0-4 to Australia in the second of their pool matches.
They have two more chances to win games in their pool, against the US and South Africa.
Whitlock receives highest score on pommel in Games so far
Max Whitlock has scored 15.266 on his pommel horse routine in the artistic gymnastics men's team final, the highest of the Games so far.
Harry Hepworth adds to the magic, with a score of 14.800 on the rings.
Joe Fraser and Luke Whitehouse have also stepped up in the team final, scoring 13.766 and 13.266 on the rings.
Britain qualified in third place for the final, behind China and Japan.
Dan Evans out of tennis men's singles
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas has beaten Team GB's Dan Evans 6-1 6-2 in straight sets.
Evans returns to the court on Tuesday with doubles partner Andy Murray.