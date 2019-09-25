Live

Parliament Returns After Supreme Court Ruling: Watch It Live NOW

25 September 2019, 10:59 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 11:35

Parliament will resume at 11.30 this morning following the Supreme Court ruling

MPs will take their seats in the Commons later this morning after 11 justices unanimously ruled the shutdown earlier this month was void - and so never happened.

The Prime Minister was in New York for the UN General Assembly and has flown back today to make a statement to Parliament.

His only mention of Brexit during a speech at the UN was a comparison to the myth of Prometheus. Referring to how the Titan's liver was pecked out by an eagle, he said: "And this went on forever.

"A bit like the experience of Brexit in the UK, if some of our Parliamentarians had their way."

He will speak in the House of Commons today - and you can hear it live. Watch from 11.30am.

