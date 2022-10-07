'Parmesan-hating' protesters pour milk over cheese display in Selfridges

Protesters poured milk over a display in Selfridges. Picture: Animal Rebellion

By Asher McShane

Two protesters have poured milk on an expensive display of cheese in Selfridges food court.

Animal Rebellion said the action by protesters targeting Selfridges and Fortnum and Mason was calling for a “transition to a plant-based future.”

Video footage posted online by the group shows a man and a woman pouring milk over a table piled high with cheese, including an entire wheel of parmesan.

Julia Sitkovetsky shared footage of the incident online writing: “Interesting protest today in the food court @Selfridges.

“Pouring milk over the cheese display. Veganism? Anti-dairy? You hate Parmesan?

“Is wasting food really the way to go right now during a cost of living crisis?

“Now the hardworking staff have to clean up your entirely random mess.

“If you’re protesting against the rich or whatever, this ain’t the way to go. I used to work at Selfridges, I can tell you now- nobody who works here is rich.”

Hardcore Vegan wrote on Twitter: “Excellent work guys”