Enraged passenger slams RyanAir after fragile musical instrument seemingly tossed onto conveyor by baggage handler

A musician has been left enraged after what appears to be a RyanAir baggage handler tossing his expensive instruments on a conveyor - after paying through the nose to have them on his flight. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A musician has been left enraged after what appears to be a RyanAir baggage handler tossing his expensive instruments on a conveyor - after paying through the nose to have them on his flight.

James Elson posted the footage from his Twitter count which appears to show the handler being unduly haphazard with precious musical instruments while they were being ferried ahead of a flight.

The incredulous amateur musician posted the video and tagged the airline he was flying with, RyanAir, to complain about the service.

He sarcastically wrote: "Our fragile musical instruments being looked after - not".

Our fragile musical instruments being looked after - not.@Ryanair, Blue Handling - absolutely appalling customer service.



To think the amount we paid for you to take them… pic.twitter.com/aWwHVlr4Ib — James Elson (@Elson7James) July 14, 2023

He then tagged RyanAir's prolific corporate Twitter account in order to make them aware of the apparent poor quality of treatment his belongings were receiving.

Mr Elson added: "Blue Handling - absolutely appalling customer service."

He then furiously remarked: "To think the amount we paid for you to take them…"

The RyanAir Twitter account that he tagged is well-known online for sarcastic responses to common complaints about the service they receive from the airline.

Common quips include jokes about their prices being low and how customers expect too much when they are paying under the odds.

RyanAir have been contacted for comment.