Enraged passenger slams RyanAir after fragile musical instrument seemingly tossed onto conveyor by baggage handler

17 July 2023, 18:03 | Updated: 17 July 2023, 18:10

A musician has been left enraged after what appears to be a RyanAir baggage handler tossing his expensive instruments on a conveyor - after paying through the nose to have them on his flight.
A musician has been left enraged after what appears to be a RyanAir baggage handler tossing his expensive instruments on a conveyor - after paying through the nose to have them on his flight. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A musician has been left enraged after what appears to be a RyanAir baggage handler tossing his expensive instruments on a conveyor - after paying through the nose to have them on his flight.

James Elson posted the footage from his Twitter count which appears to show the handler being unduly haphazard with precious musical instruments while they were being ferried ahead of a flight.

The incredulous amateur musician posted the video and tagged the airline he was flying with, RyanAir, to complain about the service.

He sarcastically wrote: "Our fragile musical instruments being looked after - not".

He then tagged RyanAir's prolific corporate Twitter account in order to make them aware of the apparent poor quality of treatment his belongings were receiving.

Mr Elson added: "Blue Handling - absolutely appalling customer service."

He then furiously remarked: "To think the amount we paid for you to take them…"

The RyanAir Twitter account that he tagged is well-known online for sarcastic responses to common complaints about the service they receive from the airline.

Common quips include jokes about their prices being low and how customers expect too much when they are paying under the odds.

RyanAir have been contacted for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A damaged car in front of a burned tree near Loutraki, west of Athens, Greece

Wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital

Joao Donato

Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato dies aged 88

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers

Exclusive
Redrow is planning to close two of it's sites in the South of England (file images)

Over 100 jobs at risk as one of the UK's largest housebuilding companies plans to close two sites and cut office staff

Russia Ukraine

Moscow blames Ukraine after key bridge to Crimea attacked again

One of the crashed buses at the scene of a crash between two buses on the D2 motorway near Brno, Czech Republic

Driver killed and 76 people injured as two buses collide on Czech motorway

Egypt Building Collapse

12 killed as apartment building collapses in Cairo

Instagram login form with login with Facebook option

Meta faces daily fine from Norwegian regulator over advertising practices

Activision on phone screen

Microsoft and UK regulators seek more time to work on Activision deal

The Colosseum

Warnings as heatwave bakes southern Europe

Indian finance minister

G20 finance chiefs to address climate change and rising debt

A combine harvester

Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security

The Glades shopping centre in Bromley has banned children after a spate of violence caused four police officers to be injured.

London shopping centre bans unaccompanied children after mass brawl which injured police officers

Temperatures continue to soar worldwide, as Europe awaits heatwave Charon's impact.

Holidaymakers evacuated from scorching resorts in Europe as 'hottest day' approaches - and it could last until August

The drug could prove to bring new hope to Alzheimer's sufferers (file image)

Hope for Alzheimer’s patients as new drug donanemab slows cognitive decline 'by a third'

The Bibby Stockholm barge left for Portland Port, Dorset on Monday

Giant barge that will house 500 asylum seekers finally on way to Dorset a month late after refit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack the Ripper was an epileptic cigarmaker in east London, a new book claims after combing through recently-unearthed medical records

Jack the Ripper 'identified as disabled cigar-maker' by great-great-granddaughter of policeman involved in original case
Kathryn Llewellyn, 43, and Teresa Morgan-Peters, 45, have been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Two mothers jailed for 10 years after ‘halloween horror movie’ attack on woman while wearing ‘clown masks’
Belarussian soldiers

More Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of deal that ended their mutiny

Oxford University has sparked outcry after felling nearly 100 trees.

University of Oxford under fire as it fells nearly 100 trees local villages rely on as noise barrier from A34 traffic
Rishi Sunak explained the plans on a visit to a school in London today

University is 'great but not the only way to succeed', PM tells LBC as he outlines crackdown on ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees
Up to 200 Just Stop Oil protesters took to the streets - sparking the anger of London commuters

Met arrest 20 eco-protesters after Just Stop Oil carry out plot to 'paralyse' London with biggest ever slow-march
A wave in Hong Kong

Schools and stock market closed as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of Hong Kong

Stockton Rush wanted cast members from the Titanic film on the doomed sub

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush wanted to hire the cast of the Titanic movie to accompany his billionaire guests
Death Valley

Brutal heatwave sizzles Death Valley as global temperatures approach new highs

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been called as witnesses for Kevin Spacey's defence

Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish take the stand in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final
George’s dad, uncle, granddad, great-grandmother and great-grandfather all served

Prince George 'won't have to serve in military' in break with centuries of Royal tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit