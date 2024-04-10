Passport prices set to rise for second time in over a year for Brits

By Flaminia Luck

Passport application fees are rising for the second time in over a year.

If your passport's due for renewal soon, getting your application in today could save you six pounds.

From tomorrow, fees are set to rise to £88.50 for adults and just over £57 for children.

It is the second price increase in 14 months - although the Home Office said that it does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

The Home Office said the new fees will “reduce reliance on funding from general taxation”.

A spokesman said: “The British passport is an invaluable document that allows millions of citizens to travel around the world.

“We are increasing the cost of applying for a passport to enable us to keep investing in our efficient and secure passport services and keep improving the quality of service British travellers expect," he added.