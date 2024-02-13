Jewish audience member 'hounded out’ of Soho Theatre by comedian Paul Currie

13 February 2024, 08:22 | Updated: 13 February 2024, 08:39

A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

A Jewish man was 'hounded out' of Soho Theatre after comedian Paul Currie allegedly led chants of ‘get out’ following a row over a Palestinian flag.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liahav Eitan, an Israeli man, had been attending the one-hour show ‘Shtoom’ by comedian Paul Currie at the theatre on Saturday when the incident occurred.

Towards the end of the show, Mr Currie is alleged to have produced a Palestinian and Ukrainian flag on stage and invited the audience members to applaud, an anonymous eyewitness told Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

After the audience, made up of 200 people, applauded the flags, the eyewitness said: “When we all sat down again, [Currie] looked towards a young man sitting in the second row and said: ‘You didn’t stand, why? Didn’t you enjoy my show?’

“The young man, who we discovered soon after was Israeli, replied: ‘I enjoyed your show until you brought out the Palestinian Authority flag'."

The eyewitness claims the comedian then told him: “Get out of my show. Get the f*** out of here. F*** off, get the f*** out of here.”

Other audience members then chimed in, joining in chants of ‘Get out’ and ‘Free Palestine’.

The eyewitness said he and his friends also decided to leave the theatre after the incident, as they “felt threatened”.

Read more: Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate after Israel conspiracy theory remarks

Read more: Suella Braverman: Stop making white people feel guilty over ‘racist colonial legacies’

Some audience members left Mr Currie's show as they 'felt threatened'.
Some audience members left Mr Currie's show as they 'felt threatened'. Picture: Instagram

He continued: “It felt like we were welcome in the theatre as long as our identities [as] Jews weren’t known, and the minute our identities were known, we felt threatened.

“Leaving the theatre, I felt threatened. I didn't know if I was going to get physically assaulted. We were all shaken. We were extremely upset and anxious.”

One of the eyewitness’ friends later received a message from another attendee of the show who claimed the situation became “even more inflamed” after they had left.

Soho Theatre has since launched an investigation and apologised for the incident.

It said in a statement: “We are sorry and saddened by an incident that took place at our venue at the end of a performance of Paul Currie: Shtoom on Saturday 10 February, which has caused upset and hurt to members of audience attending and others.

“We take this very seriously and are looking into the detail of what happened as thoroughly, as sensitively, and as quickly as we can. It is important to us that Soho theatre is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

A spokesperson for CAA said: “What the Jewish audience members have recounted is atrocious, and we are working with them and our lawyers to ensure that those who instigated and enabled it are held to account.

“These allegations are of deeply disturbing discriminatory abuse against Jews. Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but hounding Jews out of theatres is reminiscent of humanity’s darkest days, and must have no place in central London in 2024.”

Mr Currie has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Traffic congestion after police block roads to New Delhi

Police drop tear gas on Indian farmers heading for New Delhi crop prices protest

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thailand’s jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra granted parole

The countryside: Not racist, says Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman: Stop making white people feel guilty over ‘racist colonial legacies’

The peer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'It was known yesterday' Azhar Ali had made more Israel conspiracy theory comments, peer tells LBC

Geri Halliwell is 'too upset to engage with anyone' as her husband, Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner, is investigated over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', a friend has revealed

Geri Halliwell supporting Christian Horner with ‘every fibre of her being’ as investigation ‘nowhere near’ its end

Rishi Sunak has pledged to build more homes for young people

Sunak vows to build hundreds of thousands of homes as PM says he 'accepts people's anger' over home ownership

The landowner of where Muriel McKay is buried has turned down a £40,000 offer to the excavate the site.

Met Police will fly to Caribbean to interview Muriel McKay's freed killer in search for her remains

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, are among those injured in the shooting

One person killed and five others injured in shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour

New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

European leaders have vowed to create a defence power with a greater ability to back Ukraine ahead of a possible return to the White House for Republican frontrunner Donald Trump

European leaders vow to create 'defence power' after Donald Trump undermines Nato saying he would 'encourage Russia'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC

Joe Biden campaign defends joining TikTok despite security concerns

Bike couriers working for online food delivery companies Deliveroo and Uber Eats

Deliveroo and Uber Eats delivery riders to strike on Valentine's Day, demanding better pay and working conditions

Germany Poland

Poland, France and Germany vow to make Europe stronger as fears grow over Russia

Former US President Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)

Trump asks Supreme Court to extend delay in election interference trial

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers watch over churchgoers outside Lakewood Church, Texas after a reported shooting during a Spanish church service (Karen Warren/AP)

Boy critically injured in Texas megachurch shooting is ‘son of suspect’, police say

French village wages war on smartphones as locals vote to ban scrolling in public

French village wages war on smartphones as locals vote to ban scrolling in public

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Trump attends federal court for closed hearing in classified documents case

Elon Musk pictured at the AI safety summit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Elon Musk ordered to give evidence in probe of Twitter takeover

The Rochdale by-election candidate, Azhar Ali, was forced to issue an apology after he claimed at a party meeting in Lancashire that the Israeli government had removed its border security to allow Hamas to carry out the attack.

Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate after Israel conspiracy theory remarks
Monty Python star and Spamalot creator Eric Idle has revealed he still has to work at the age of 80 due to financial reasons

Monty Python's Eric Idle 'still working at 80 for financial reasons' as he hits out at former co-star Terry Gilliam
Mr Odunlami was stabbed to death for his watch

Music manager stabbed to death in London for his £125,000 Patek Philippe watch - which turned out to be fake
University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber (bottom right), Grace O'Malley-Kumar (top right), and Ian Coates (top middle) were killed by Valdo Calocane

Police watchdog investigates Nottingham force over contact with triple killer Valdo Calocane
Pentagon Austin

US defence secretary cancels Nato meetings following return to hospital

Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting stabbed and left 'covered in blood' following prison ambush

Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting stabbed and left 'covered in blood' following prison ambush

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Details of The King's treatment plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit