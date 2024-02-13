Jewish audience member 'hounded out’ of Soho Theatre by comedian Paul Currie

A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

A Jewish man was 'hounded out' of Soho Theatre after comedian Paul Currie allegedly led chants of ‘get out’ following a row over a Palestinian flag.

Liahav Eitan, an Israeli man, had been attending the one-hour show ‘Shtoom’ by comedian Paul Currie at the theatre on Saturday when the incident occurred.

Towards the end of the show, Mr Currie is alleged to have produced a Palestinian and Ukrainian flag on stage and invited the audience members to applaud, an anonymous eyewitness told Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

After the audience, made up of 200 people, applauded the flags, the eyewitness said: “When we all sat down again, [Currie] looked towards a young man sitting in the second row and said: ‘You didn’t stand, why? Didn’t you enjoy my show?’

“The young man, who we discovered soon after was Israeli, replied: ‘I enjoyed your show until you brought out the Palestinian Authority flag'."

The eyewitness claims the comedian then told him: “Get out of my show. Get the f*** out of here. F*** off, get the f*** out of here.”

Other audience members then chimed in, joining in chants of ‘Get out’ and ‘Free Palestine’.

The eyewitness said he and his friends also decided to leave the theatre after the incident, as they “felt threatened”.

Some audience members left Mr Currie's show as they 'felt threatened'. Picture: Instagram

He continued: “It felt like we were welcome in the theatre as long as our identities [as] Jews weren’t known, and the minute our identities were known, we felt threatened.

“Leaving the theatre, I felt threatened. I didn't know if I was going to get physically assaulted. We were all shaken. We were extremely upset and anxious.”

One of the eyewitness’ friends later received a message from another attendee of the show who claimed the situation became “even more inflamed” after they had left.

Soho Theatre has since launched an investigation and apologised for the incident.

It said in a statement: “We are sorry and saddened by an incident that took place at our venue at the end of a performance of Paul Currie: Shtoom on Saturday 10 February, which has caused upset and hurt to members of audience attending and others.

“We take this very seriously and are looking into the detail of what happened as thoroughly, as sensitively, and as quickly as we can. It is important to us that Soho theatre is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

A spokesperson for CAA said: “What the Jewish audience members have recounted is atrocious, and we are working with them and our lawyers to ensure that those who instigated and enabled it are held to account.

“These allegations are of deeply disturbing discriminatory abuse against Jews. Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but hounding Jews out of theatres is reminiscent of humanity’s darkest days, and must have no place in central London in 2024.”

Mr Currie has been approached for comment.