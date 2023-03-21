"I need to stop doing this": Star Wars actor Paul Grant opens up on drink and drug battle in final interview

By Jenny Medlicott

Actor Paul Grant, who died age 56, opened up about blowing his acting fortunes in an interview filmed just three weeks ago.

Paul Grant, who played an unnamed Ewok in Star Wars, died last week aged 56. Picture: Youtube Revelation 22:13/Alamy

In the video filmed at King's Cross Station, the same place where Grant collapsed three weeks later, the actor was asked about his career and whether he had "a lot of money" left from it.

The actor answered "I had money, but I blew it", and said he spent it on drink, drugs and sex workers.

Grant, who is drinking throughout the video, later went onto say: "You know what, I've been thinking about this. It's my last day of drinking. I've been drinking too much.

"I need to stop doing this."

(Warning: video contains strong language)

Read more: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, announces fifth marriage less than a year after divorce from Jerry Hall

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson's bid for car park at Diddly Squat farm backed by parents after series of 'near-misses on school run'

Ambulance services were called to St Pancras station on Thursday 16 March after receiving reports of a man collapsing.

The 56-year-old was later rushed to hospital where he was pronounced braindead and three days later his family decided to switch off his life support machine.

Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies age 56, he played a fantastic Goblin role 🧌 pic.twitter.com/uIeyde9wX3 — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) March 20, 2023

He was known for playing roles in the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchise, as well as 80s films, Labyrinth and Legend.

Grant's stepdaughter has set up a a GoFundMe for the late actor, who said: "I’m starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send off he would want."