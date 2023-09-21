Paul Hollywood, 57, marries landlady girlfriend, 39, with Bake Off pals among guests

Paul Hollywood and Melissa Spalding have got married. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Paul Hollywood has married his fiancee Melissa Spalding at a lavish ceremony in a chapel in Cyprus.

The GBBO judge and his new wife kicked off their celebrations on Wednesday at the Ayia Athanasia chapel at the luxury Anissa Hotel on the holiday island, MailOnline reports.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception with a party that extended into the early hours.

Paul’s fellow judge Prue Leith was among the guests.

Paul is understood to have quietly proposed to Melissa in 2022. They have been together for three years.

Paul proposed to Melissa in 2022. Picture: Alamy

At the start of the week, Paul and some the wedding guests enjoyed a meal at a nearby restaurant with picture postcard views overlooking the Mediterranean.

Weddings at the property are understood to cost anything up to £100,000 while rooms at the hotel are around £400 per night.

Melissa and Paul have been living together at Paul’s 18th century farmhouse in Kent.

Friends have described the couple as being ‘madly in love’. One said: “They are delightfully happy.”