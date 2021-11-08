James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Tributes to London man killed in Australia shark attack as police find only his goggles
8 November 2021, 11:06
Tributes have been paid to a London man who was killed in a shark attack in Australia.
Western Australia Police Force have called off the search for father-of-two Paul Millachip, who was swimming at Port Beach in Perth when he was attacked.
The extensive search only turned up a pair of goggles.
A 15-foot great white is believed to have attacked Mr Millachip but the incident could have involved more than one shark, according to officers.
The 57-year-old was originally from the Willesden area of north London before he later settled in Perth.
His wife - who did not want her name released - told a press conference he was a "wonderful" father.
"It came out of the blue. But it did happen, you just have to deal with it," she said of the attack.
She added: "Rest in peace Paul. He died what he enjoyed doing the most which was exercising."
She also praised two teenagers who witnessed the shark attack from a boat and tried to help.
When the shark attacked a second time, they raced their boat and alerted other swimmers to get out of the water.
Western Australia premier Mark McGowan said: "A family is now grieving, a man has lost his life. It's a terribly sad situation."
The most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was on September 5 in New South Wales state on the eastern coast.