Tributes to London man killed in Australia shark attack as police find only his goggles

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Tributes have been paid to a London man who was killed in a shark attack in Australia.

Western Australia Police Force have called off the search for father-of-two Paul Millachip, who was swimming at Port Beach in Perth when he was attacked.

The extensive search only turned up a pair of goggles.

A 15-foot great white is believed to have attacked Mr Millachip but the incident could have involved more than one shark, according to officers.

The 57-year-old was originally from the Willesden area of north London before he later settled in Perth.

Paul Millachip died in a shark attack on Saturday. Picture: Western Australia Police Force

His wife - who did not want her name released - told a press conference he was a "wonderful" father.

"It came out of the blue. But it did happen, you just have to deal with it," she said of the attack.

She added: "Rest in peace Paul. He died what he enjoyed doing the most which was exercising."

She also praised two teenagers who witnessed the shark attack from a boat and tried to help.

When the shark attacked a second time, they raced their boat and alerted other swimmers to get out of the water.

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan said: "A family is now grieving, a man has lost his life. It's a terribly sad situation."

The most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was on September 5 in New South Wales state on the eastern coast.