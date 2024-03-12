Paul O'Grady's £15.5m will reveals star left huge sums to pets and treasured animal charities

Paul O'Grady's £15.5m will reveals star left huge sums to pets and beloved charity
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The details of Paul O'Grady's will have been revealed, with the star leaving huge sums from his £15.5million estate to both his pets and his favourite charity.

The For The Love of Dogs presenter's will revealed a large chunk of his fortune was to be left to one beloved charity, with £125,000 reserved for the care of his five pet dogs.

The Liverpool-born television star, best known for embodying the character Lily Savage, died at the age of 67 in March 2023.

His fondness for animals extended beyond our screens, with O'Grady an ambassador for charities including Battersea Dogs and Cats Home - the charity to which he has now left a chunk of his fortune.

It's been revealed that the star left half a million pounds to the London-based animal charity, with a total of £775,000 to be set aside for organisations close to his heart.

It comes as This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was unveiled as the new face of For The Love of Dogs', taking over on-screen duties from the late presenter.

Mr O'Grady's will was reportedly made in 2017, with his agent Joan Marshrons and nine other people all named as beneficiaries.

The star also became an ambassador for Save the Children in 2008, with the television star additionally setting aside funds for a host of human rights and children's charities.

Gifting £50,000 to the Salvation Army, the star had long been an advocate for the charity organisation, which is renowned for helping those in his hometown of Liverpool.

Other gifts included £50,000 which was specifically donated to elephant and orangutan charities.

Most of the star's estate is expected to go to his widower, Andre Portasio, his daughter, Sharon Mousley, and his sister, Sheila Rudd, reports The Sun.

His godchildren, Milo and Otis Sainsbury, are also thought to have been named.

Paul's agent Joan is expected to look after his animals, with £25,000 going towards the care of each of the star's dogs - Nancy, Arfur, Conchita, Eddie, and Sausage.

O'Grady reportedly wrote in his will: "The legacy shall mean £25,000 in respect of each animal. I direct that Joan shall take over the responsibility of each animal....to use each legacy for the upkeep and maintenance of each Animal until its death."

In addition to the host of charities benefitting, the star is expected to leave £100,000 to international animal charities.

It's reported that money will be set aside to benefit an Indian Wildlife Trust called Wildlife SOS.

The will also sees funds donated to a charity helping to sustain the orangutan population in Borneo.

Mr O'Grady was buried beside his former partner, Brendan Murphy, in April this year.

Mr Murphy passed away from an inoperable brain tumour in 2005 - an tragedy that left the television star heartbroken.

